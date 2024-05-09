Winds wreak havoc around North Bay. Here’s where the strongest gusts were

Winds topped out at 74 mph Thursday and knocked over multiple trees in the North Bay as much of the area was under a wind advisory, officials said.

Gusts peaked around 70 mph in the Mayacamas Mountains and up to around 60 mph in the hills around Healdsburg and on Mount St. Helena on Thursday morning, said Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

Tad windy overnight in the North Bay Mts and East Bay Hills, but how windy? Peak wind was 74 mph with a handful of other sites > 40 mph. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9Q8wpMBLsg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 9, 2024

Dispatchers with REDCOM, Sonoma County’s fire and EMS dispatching service, told a Press Democrat reporter that the agency received frequent calls Thursday morning reporting fallen trees.

One of them ― a nearly 40-foot tree ― toppled in southeast Santa Rosa.

Jan Johnson, an Oakmont resident, said she heard a thud outside about 7:30 a.m. but didn’t think much of it until she glanced out the window.

“All I saw was dirt instead of a tree,” Johnson said. “It had just completely uprooted.”

No one was injured.

Although wind gusts peaked at higher elevations, gusts up to 25 mph blew into Sonoma County’s valleys and about 35 mph in Napa Valley, Mehle said.

Johnson said the winds that hit her house Thursday felt almost as strong as those that shook shingles from her home during the 2017 firestorm.

Mehle said the northeasterly winds are out of the ordinary for the spring, but not unheard of. The weather service did not receive any reports of downed trees leading to extensive damage and they did not trigger a high fire risk because of the wet winter and recent rain.

“If you're in the North Bay and you're looking around, you'll notice that the hills are still on the greener side,” he said. “That's showing that we still have some moisture in the fuels, which is a good thing from a fire weather standpoint.”

The winds slowed Thursday afternoon and will continue to calm into the weekend as temperatures rise into the 80s.

“It’s a little bit of a preview of summer,” Mehle said. “This will likely be some of the hottest temperatures we have seen since last October.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.