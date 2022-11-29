Winders maintains slight lead over Lemas in Sonoma Valley school board race

The recount would need to take place daily — except for Saturdays, Sundays and holidays — for a minimum of six hours per day, until it is completed. An elections official would set the daily schedule for the recount, including hours of operation as well as approximate break and lunch times, in accordance with the requirements of California Elections Code section 15626.

No more than two representatives of each interested party would be allowed to check and review the preparation, testing and operation of the tabulating devices, and to attend any or all phases of the recount.

“The actual recount would need to begin no more than seven days after the request is received,” said Registrar of Voters Deva Proto. “How long the recount would take would depend on the method and order of the recount requested, and what materials are part of the request.”

Once Sonoma County certifies the election, a registered voter may request a recount within five days.

Celeste Winders has a slight lead over Joe Lemas in the race for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 2 seat, with all votes in the race set to be counted by Friday.

Winders, who moved into the lead for the first time last week, has 693 votes (38.82%), compared with Lemas’ 681 votes (38.15%) and Jacquelyn Torres’ 411 votes (23.03%) in the Nov. 8 election.

“I’m very happy with the news,” Winders said. “It makes me more hopeful. I would be happy to serve children in this way and in this capacity.”

Lemas said that he is staying hopeful because “quite a few” votes remain to be counted.

“I saw that Celeste jumped ahead, and even though I was a little surprised, I knew this race would be close,” he said.

Some 2,000 votes ballots countywide still need to be counted, said Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto.

“This includes provisional ballots, conditional voter registrations, damaged ballots that had to be duplicated and ballots awaiting signature cures,” she added.

There is no way of telling how many of the 2,000 ballots pertain to the Area 2 race, election officials said.

The election must be certified by Dec. 8, but Proto said that the Registrar of Voters hopes to take that step at the end of this week.

“Our office is working hard to complete all of our processes — the manual tally and reconciliations that are part of certifying the election,” Proto said.

Due to the closeness of the race, it’s possible that a recount could be requested. The requested party would need to pay for the cost, although the money would be returned if the recount changes the outcome of the election. The recount would take place at the Registrar of Voters Office.

Winders isn’t sure if she will request a recount if she trails in the final updated.

“I don’t have any large donors,” she said. “So I have had to be very careful about how I spend my campaign dollars.”

Lemas said he won’t request a recount.

“I’m guessing the final tally will be close, but I trust the (elections office) and voters,” he said. “I wouldn’t pursue a recount, as it would delay an already long process, and the voters don’t deserve to go through something like that.”

Winders, Lemas and Torres are running for the board seat that is being vacated by Melanie Blake.

Catarina Landry was the only candidate who filed to run for the Area 1 seat on the board, so she will take her oath of office — along with the Area 2 winner — at the Tuesday, Dec. 13 SVUSD board meeting.

