The North Bay could see some breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon, with winds along the Sonoma County coast reaching up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A “pretty gusty system” will be passing through the North Bay, triggering a wind advisory from noon to 9 p.m. for the coast, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

The system will mainly stay over the Pacific Ocean, but there may be some points where it touches the coast, Murdock said.

Breezy to Gusty today, especially along the North Bay coast. Wind Advisory in effect from 12-9p today for Sonoma & Marin coasts with NW winds 20-30 mph and gusts to 45 mph. Secure loose objects! #cawx pic.twitter.com/11wbYfnGmv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 12, 2023

While conditions will be breezy throughout even the interior areas, the only locations that will see winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts to peak around 45 mph are coastal areas. Some mountains near the coast could also see peak gusts up to 50 mph.

Some of these winds could blow unsecured objects and blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power failures, according to an alert by the weather service.

Murdock said the forecast looks clear for the next few days with cloud cover looking sparse.

There is a slight chance of light rain next week but the storm is only touching the North Bay in one of the many longer-term models.

“This is getting back into spring-like patterns,” Murdock said.

