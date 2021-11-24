Windsor added to list of communities getting Thanksgiving meals

Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus was excited when she got a call about a free Thanksgiving meal giveaway for Windsor.

The Sonoma County Legal Aid attorney believes there is a great need for charity in the North Bay area town of nearly 27,500, and this was the first she’d heard of a move to give out hot meals in the town this year.

“There is a lot of need out there, a lot of hunger,” she said. “Look at the cost of gas and food this year. People are spending more than usual on Thanksgiving meals. When someone reaches out with such generosity, you can’t say no. So, I was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ ”

Lemus said John McEntagart, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 551 in Santa Rosa, mentioned that the union had provided meals to Petaluma and Healdsburg last year and the group had thought: “What about Windsor?“

She said she had to quickly come up with 50 families in need, and she knew that the Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor had a large percentage (of children) receiving free or reduced meals.

With little notice, the volunteer coordinator at the academy worked on finding families who could benefit from the hot meals, which each serves up to eight people.

“So I contacted them, and sure enough, we’ve had a lot of families sign up,” Lemus said. “If we were offered 50 more (meals) we could probably find 50 more. But this is what we were offered and we’re very grateful.”

She said there was a turkey giveaway at the school as well, and there will be a food drive and toy drive coming up for Christmas in Windsor.

“Windsor is a very giving community and I appreciate that,“ Lemus said

Lemus said she’ll be there on Wednesday with other volunteers passing out boxes of food for holiday meals.

McEntagart is deep into planning this year’s traditional meal giveaway for families and individuals throughout Sonoma County, including Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, Cloverdale and Petaluma, as well as Windsor. This is Local 551’s second year of conducting the giveaways.

Raley’s and Sally Tomatoes restaurant are providing the food for the giveaway, with Raley’s giving away a free dessert to every family with each meal and Sally Tomatoes donating the meals at cost, McEntagart said.

Each box includes fully cooked food that just needs to be reheated. Families get a full turkey with green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and dessert.

The food will go to Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) children, and preselected students at Santa Rosa Junior College, and families in Windsor, Healdsburg and members of the Latino community in Petaluma.

Meals are being distributed in a variety of ways in different communities, including home delivery and distribution from a central point. Volunteer union members will pick up and take the meals to predesignated spots, McEntagart said.

“We feel fortunate to have what we have. We want to help those of us who are having a difficult time,“ he said.

In the future McEntagart said he wants to go beyond the Thanksgiving and Christmas giveaways he’s helped organize the past two years.

He’s hoping to start a monthly brunch for foster children with Social Advocates for Youth.

“We want to rent a room at a hotel and order brunch and then just sit down and eat with them,” he said. “We’ll tell our stories and ask if there are any questions. We want to be able to relate to them.”

“Too many times we see kids on the side of the road with signs..., and we don’t know the back story,” McEntagart said. “Some of them are foster kids who just never got lucky. At some time these foster kids will age out of the system; they’re our target. We can teach them how to talk to adults. We’re not just going to show up on Thanksgiving and Christmas. We need to show up every darn month.”

