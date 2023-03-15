Revelers got a jump on St. Patrick’s Day at a March 11 all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage fundraiser in Windsor benefiting the Windsor Lions Club and Sonoma County Fire District.

The long-running event welcomed about 120 people back to the Windsor Community Center for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with a buffet-style dinner cooked and served by volunteers from the two groups.

According to Lions Club treasurer Lucille Hynes, the event raised approximately $2,000 from portions of $25 ticket sales along with a raffle. Money raised will be split between the Lions Club’s community fund and the fire district, which provides emergency medical care to the towns of Windsor, Forestville, Bodega Bay, Guerneville and several unincorporated areas in the county.

Guests bought raffle tickets, one for a dollar or $20 for an arm’s length, to try to win 36 donated items and packages, including gift certificates to Windsor restaurants and businesses, beer from Bear Republic Brewing Co. and Lagunitas Brewing Co., and several children’s toys donated by Windsor resident Tim Oxford, whose Santa Tim nonprofit offers gifts, food and other support to families in need during the holidays.

“It was a very enthusiastic crowd, particularly with the raffle,“ Hynes said. She added that the club has a loyal base of supporters in town who show up year after year to the event.

The evening also featured a performance by students from Santa Rosa-based Shiloh Step Irish Dance school.

According to Hynes, the Windsor Lions Club’s community fund supports many projects and organizations, including the Windsor Service Alliance’s free food pantry and a dictionary giveaway for local 3rd grade students done in partnership with the Windsor Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.

For more information on the fire district, go to sonomacountyfd.org. For more information on the Lions Club, call 707-838-4531.