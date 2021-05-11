Windsor appoints new police chief

A longtime Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant will take over as Windsor’s chief of police Wednesday, the town said Tuesday morning, at the same time announcing Police Chief Ruben Martinez’s retirement.

Lt. Mike Raasch will replace Martinez, who has held the chief position for two years, according to a news release from Town Manager Kevin McNab’s office.

Raasch has spent 25 years at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, he has worked as a property crimes investigations detective with the Community Oriented Policing & Problem Solving Unit, a patrol lieutenant and a cold case detective.

Most recently, Raasch oversaw both the Guerneville and Sonoma Valley Sheriff’s Office Substations.

Before coming on with the sheriff’s office, Raasch worked six years as a police officer with the Sausalito Police Department.

“We are excited to have Mike serve as our police chief,” McNab said in the release. “Mike’s background and experience in law enforcement and commitment to community policing make him a great fit for Windsor. He knows the officers in our Police Department well and will be a great leader.”

Windsor contracts with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. Under the agreement, the sheriff coordinates the selection and appointment of the police chief with the town. The Town Manager oversees the final selection of the chief, and the chief remains an employee of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Raasch praised his predecessor in a comment included in the news release and expressed enthusiasm about his new job.

“I look forward to engaging the community and continuing the positive relationships that Chief Martinez has developed,” he said. “My entire career has been focused on community oriented policing. I am very excited to be selected as the next Windsor Police Department Chief of Police.”

The change in leadership comes as Windsor sits under a cloud of scandal resulting from the public sexual assault allegations made against Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

Martinez and his department came under scrutiny in April as the community learned of two letters that city officials received alleging improper conduct and rape by now-disgraced mayor Dominic Foppoli. The police department did not follow up with either letter writer, a move later criticized by members of the public and Karlene Navarro, director of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

