Police searching for masked gunman who robbed Windsor store

Authorities are searching for a masked gunman who robbed a Windsor store early Saturday in the 1200 block of Shiloh Road, Windsor police said.

The man entered the business just before 12:30 a.m. and demanded an employee give him the money in the register, the Windsor Police Department said in a news release posted late Saturday on the department’s official Facebook page.

After getting the money, the thief ran from the business.

No injuries were reported.

Responding Windsor officers and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry-1, a K-9 unit and a Santa Rosa Police Department drone operator searched the surrounding area in southern Windsor but did not locate the man.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information on the robbery to call the department’s dispatch center at 707-565-2121.

The town of Windsor contracts for police services from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

