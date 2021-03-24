Windsor Chamber of Commerce hosting town council candidates forum

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual town council candidates’ forum on Thursday.

The event will feature the five candidates vying in a May 4 special election for the seat vacated by Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s direct election to his post last fall. The special election will be conducted entirely by mail ballot.

The five up for the 20-month position are: Oscar Chavez; Julia Donoho; Jeffrey Leasure; Rosa Reynoza; and Cody Wilson. Journalist Pat Kerrigan will moderate the forum.

The event is slated from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and attendees must preregister at http://bit.ly/wccforum.

Send questions for the candidates to Kerrigan at TOWCandidatesForum@gmail.com. Please include your name and address in the email.