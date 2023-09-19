A chase that began in Windsor Sunday night ended with two Oakland residents arrested and 50 bottles of liquor recovered, authorities say.

Jerome Labrice Brown, 46, is suspected of evading police, possessing stolen property and reckless driving, according to the Windsor Police Department.

Chardonnay Vivian Jefferson, 34, is accused of possessing stolen property and obstructing or resisting police.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, a Windsor police officer tried to pull over the suspects in a gold sedan for having expired registration tags from 2018, police said.

The driver stopped at in the Hampton Inn and Suites parking lot on Brooks Road South before driving onto southbound Highway 101.

Authorities damaged one of the sedan’s tires with a spike strip near Hopper Avenue and its drivers continued moving before exiting at Steele Lane.

Officials surrounded the vehicle in a Valero gas station before the driver drove off before being stopped with a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, according to police.

Jefferson ran away through traffic before being arrested in a parking lot, officials said.

Investigators searched the sedan and found 50 unopened bottles of liquor. They discovered Brown had an “anti-theft magnetic detacher,” which is used to remove anti-theft alarms from liquor bottles, according to the Police Department.

Officials concluded the liquor came from a Santa Rosa Safeway store.

