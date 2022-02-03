Windsor co-sponsors documentary about sexual abuse survivors

In a proactive step town leaders say is meant to raise awareness about sexual assault and sex trafficking, Windsor is co-sponsoring a documentary that features the stories of survivors of these types of crimes.

It’s an endeavor that is particularly significant given the shadow cast over Windsor by the scandal involving its former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned in disgrace last year after a group of women accused him of multiple instances of sexual assault, harassment or misconduct.

“We all know about last year and the challenges the town went through,” said Windsor Vice Mayor Esther Lemus, who is one of the 11 women who have leveled accusations against Foppoli. “After the dust settled, we had a conversation on how we could heal and move forward.”

The town also recently installed benches and a water feature in a portion of Lakewood Meadows Park that is now known as the Survivor’s Garden. The area will be dedicated to “Remembering and honoring all survivors.”

Appearing at the end of the 29-minute documentary titled “Survivors,” the garden is the site where the four abuse survivors featured in the film meet for the first time.

Lemus and Mayor Sam Salmon insist Wndsor’s financial support of this documentary is not a public relations stunt meant to polish the family-friendly town’s image. Instead, they said, it is an opportunity to foster a dialogue and counter misinformation about survivors of these kinds of abuse.

“After seeing the impact of everything that came out last year, we thought it was important to raise awareness. The events of the last year opened up a lot of wounds, not only in Windsor but in Sonoma County,” Lemus said.

“Anyone can be a victim of sexual assault,” she added. “We believed there is a lot of miscommunication and misinformation on how sexual assault victims deal with trauma. Lots of assumptions that people should act a certain way. It’s important to hear those voices and increase understanding.”

Foppoli, 39, resigned last May after raucous, angry council meetings in which residents pushed to recall him, as well as other council members, and sexual assault survivors spoke repeatedly.

The allegations against him date as far back as 2002 and span his career in elected office, up to April 2021. They include claims of rape, groping and forced oral copulation.

A criminal investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the state Attorney General’s Office is underway.

Some residents and sexual abuse survivors have accused the town of failing to respond in a timely manner to accusations made years ago about Foppoli’s behavior. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The effort to show concern for and understand sexual assault and trafficking survivors began with Lemus suggesting a new ethics code for the Town Council, which is still being written following a town survey.

Last year in late spring, the council also discussed and informally endorsed working with an organization like Verity, a rape crisis counseling center in Santa Rosa that helps survivors of sexual assault, Lemus said.

The town manager at the time, Ken MacNab, followed up and discussed the idea of Windsor sponsoring a documentary with Verity’s Executive Director Chris Castillo.

Castillo said she shared both her dream of the film — in which survivors tell their stories to encourage others to do the same — as well as her vision of a garden honoring survivors of all kinds.

There were discussions with John Beck, a freelancer for The Press Democrat who directed the documentary, and other sponsors, including major co-sponsor Kaiser Permanente, as well as the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, Soroptimists International of Sonoma Valley and the Wine Road club.

“Everybody came to together and said ‘We want to support the film,’ ‘’ Castillo said.

The documentary was filmed in Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Rohnert Park and Healdsburg.

Plans are to release the film sometime in April, with a destination still being decided. After the launch, it will be available to view on the Verity website, and they are trying to get it on Netflix, Castillo said.

As far as Windsor’s involvement with Verity goes, Castillo said at the town’s request she worked with MacNab and the town’s Director of Parks and Recreation Jon Davis, to come up with protocols and policies to identify and address sexual assault and potential abuse in a work setting.

“These folks I had the honor to work with really took this whole situation very seriously and really wanted to show that Windsor is not this situation, Windsor is a town that is caring about its citizens and its community,” Castillo said.