Windsor, ‘coming back strong,’ cuts part of projected budget gap by $400,000

Windsor has managed to partly overcome a projected fiscal gap in its general fund.

The gap has been reduced from about $1.3 million to $900,000, according to Steve Toler, a partner with Management Partners, which has been working with the council on its finances. The town is working to recover from revenue losses largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest factor in the improved outlook was a one-time infusion of $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Toler told the Windsor Town Council at its Wednesday meeting. According to the firm, that money provided “revenue replenishment” and helped Windsor avoid “catastrophic losses in the general fund.”

But that one-time infusion of funds doesn’t solve the overall projected deficit, Toler said. And council members appeared to be more in favor of cutting expenses than they were 18 months ago when the consultant presented them with options to improve Windsor’s financial outlook.

“Have we looked at cuts?” Vice Mayor Esther Lemus asked following the presentation.

That sentiment was echoed by Mayor Sam Salmon in his remarks, suggesting the town may want to cut back on some of its niceties such as the bond funding a roundabout, art projects and selling or renting out empty town-owned buildings.

With personnel costs and the cost of the town’s contract with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office expected to go up, the general fund is going to require new revenue sources or expenditure cuts in the amount of $900,000, or 4% of the town’s annual budget, according to Management Partners.

The revenue increases or cost cutting would need to be phased over two years starting no later than July 1, 2024, Toler said, to maintain general fund reserves at the town’s target goal of 25%.

“We need to resolve that gap,” he told the council, later adding that “without corrective action, revenues could be depleted.”

Toler said, however, the forecast model the firm created is based on regaining all hotel tax revenue losses because of a recent increase in hotel stays.

Windsor “is coming back strong,” he said. “We’re getting pretty close to full recover by 2023-24. Other agencies may not be coming back as quickly.”

Based on some investment improvements at the California Public Employees Retirement System, which handles pensions for town employees, the consultant also expects the city to save $150,000 annually on pensions.

“$900,000 is not a number that we can’t achieve,” Salmon said. “It’s not so terrible that we have to hide our heads in the sand.”

