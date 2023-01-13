Windsor conducts online survey for future planning

Windsor is seeking comment from residents via an online survey about a new three- to five-year strategic plan.
Strategic planning charts a vision for the future by setting up organizational values and prioritizing goals and strategies.
Residents are asked to take a community survey by going to www.surveymonkey.com/r/MQM59ZL by Jan. 29. Allow 15 minutes to complete the survey. Individual responses are anonymous and results will be consolidated and summarized to help in the creation of the strategic plan, according to information published in the town’s Windsor Insider newsletter.
The Town Council will take the survey results into consideration as they outline Windsor’s strategic direction. The results will help the council better allocate resources and help guide how tax dollars are spent on public infrastructure projects and town staffing.
The town has hired Baker Tilly, a national consulting firm, to facilitate the plan’s development.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: