Windsor conducts online survey for future planning

Windsor is seeking comment from residents via an online survey about a new three- to five-year strategic plan.

Strategic planning charts a vision for the future by setting up organizational values and prioritizing goals and strategies.

Residents are asked to take a community survey by going to www.surveymonkey.com/r/MQM59ZL by Jan. 29. Allow 15 minutes to complete the survey. Individual responses are anonymous and results will be consolidated and summarized to help in the creation of the strategic plan, according to information published in the town’s Windsor Insider newsletter.

The Town Council will take the survey results into consideration as they outline Windsor’s strategic direction. The results will help the council better allocate resources and help guide how tax dollars are spent on public infrastructure projects and town staffing.

The town has hired Baker Tilly, a national consulting firm, to facilitate the plan’s development.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.