Windsor considering appointment-only mayoral seat

Windsor leaders, during Wednesday evening’s council meeting, are expected to continue their efforts to stabilize the Town Council in the wake of the resignation of former Mayor Dominic Foppoli who has been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and misconduct.

According to the 6 p.m. meeting’s agenda, council members are scheduled to consider whether they will appoint someone or hold a special election to fill the council seat vacated by former Vice Mayor Sam Salmon, who became mayor on June 2 after Foppoli, who has denied any wrongdoing, stepped down May 21.

The council is also expected to further consider a possible Nov. 2 special election in which voters would decide whether the role of mayor, which currently lasts for two years, should go from an at-large elected position to an appointed role with a four-year term.

Because Town Council members are elected to represent a district, an appointed mayor position would require Windsor to create a fifth town district, which is also expected to be discussed Wednesday.

Foppoli, who co-owns Christopher Creek Winery in Healdsburg, abruptly resigned after Palm Beach, Fla. authorities launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual battery brought against him by former reality television personality Farrah Abraham.

Until Abraham’s allegations became public, Foppoli had defied calls for his resignation from the rest of the council and nearly every Sonoma County elected official.

Abraham is the ninth woman to publicly accuse Foppoli of assault, battery, rape or sexual misconduct. Among them is Windsor Town Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who alleges Foppoli drugged and assaulted her.

The council voted 3-1 on June 2 for Salmon to become mayor with Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza dissenting.

The seat vacated by Salmon is set to expire in Dec. 2022 and the council has until Aug. 1 to appoint someone to fill the open council seat or schedule a special election.

The matter had been discussed during council meetings on June 16 and July 7 without officials reaching a resolution.

An appointment to the vacant seat could be considered Wednesday night, but another option is to hold a special meeting on July 28 to continue discussing the matter ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

If a special election for the vacant seat is held, it could take place as early as April 12 and the winner would hold the seat through Dec. 2022.

Wednesday night’s meeting is open to the public, but attendees are required to wear face masks. It will also be broadcast via Zoom.

To watch the Zoom broadcast, click this link and follow the instructions: https://zoom.us/j/96528964657.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi