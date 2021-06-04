Subscribe

Windsor considers adding 2nd dog park

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2021, 9:51PM

Windsor is considering adding a second dog park in town at an upcoming Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.

The town only has one dog park at the moment, the Charles “Chuck” Williams Memorial Dog Park at Pleasant Oak Park.

The commission is looking at two possible locations: Esposti Park and Wilson Ranch Soccer Park. A community survey was conducted and the public is invited to provide further input at a virtual workshop and a report presentation by Windsor staff at the meeting on June 9 at 6 p.m.

To log into the meeting on June 9 and view the full staff report for an update on the topic, visit www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos and find the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting link.

