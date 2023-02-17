After being criticized for being too soft on proliferating short-term vacation rentals, Windsor leaders asked city staff to write up regulations for short-term vacation rentals that would be some of the toughest in the county.

Following a two-hour public hearing filled with pleas to make a draft ordinance stricter, and other entreaties to show restraint and not threaten people’s livelihoods, Town Council members said they wanted to prohibit non-hosted short-term vacation rentals like Airbnb and VRBO properties in residential neighborhoods.

Non-hosted short-term rentals are those where no owner is on the property while guests are staying there and that are rented for fewer than 30 days.

Hosted short-term rental properties would still be permitted.

If passed with the language the council asked for on Wednesday, which appears likely, the ordinance would be similar to Healdsburg’s, which also prohibits short-term rentals in all but commercial zones.

Windsor residents who campaigned for stricter regulations than the council originally considered had pushed for a version similar to Santa Rosa’s, which temporarily capped the number of short-term rentals at 198.

But the council went well beyond a cap, delighting many in the audience.

“I live next to (a short-term vacation rental), and there is just no possible way to regulate it in a residential neighborhood,” Barbara Mills, a Windsor resident, said Thursday. “I’m thrilled. I’m still on a high.”

The council also said that short-term rental properties now operating in the town’s residential neighborhoods would have one year before they would have to close up shop.

Non-hosted short-term rentals would also still be permitted in commercial districts including those, like the Town Center, that include residential properties.

The draft ordinance the council had first considered would have required all short-term rental owners to get a permit and limited them to owning no more than five in the town. It contained no cap on the number of short-term rentals allowed and no limit to the number of days a property could be rented out in a year.

The ordinance would have allowed short-term rentals to operate in all of the town’s residential neighborhoods and several of its commercial neighborhoods with a permit.

It didn’t seem to measure up for council members who had heard a steady stream of residents bemoan parking problems, profanity-laden conversations drifting over the fence, garbage strewn on front lawns and parties at all hours.

“I don’t live next to a short-term rental but I imagine living next to it would be not pleasant,” said Council member Tanya Potter. “If my neighbor were to move and then a short-term rental were to move in next door, I would absolutely hate it.”

“It’s disappointing that only a handful of bad actors can spoil it for everyone,” said Dan Gudino, who manages nine short-term vacation rental properties in Sonoma County and spoke in support of the draft ordinance.

“I was surprised, to be honest with you,” Gudino said Thursday, “it seemed they had a good draft – it was more fair than what we have in Santa Rosa. But they had minds made up already.”

He said he had hoped to “get a couple of properties in Windsor,” but now he would have to look elsewhere, probably out of Sonoma County.

After listening to at least a dozen people rail against short-term rentals, Vice Mayor Sam Salmon said he was “looking at this through the lens of a family-friendly town with small-town character.”

“When you use that lens, non-hosted STRs don’t fit. They don’t fit,” Salmon said, using the acronym for short-term rentals.

Mills was in the audience with her husband when Salmon spoke.

“I just looked at him and I was in shock,” Mills said. “I said, ‘We might get this.’ ”

Jim Mathison, a resident who had led the call for stricter rules, said the council’s direction is welcome but took too long – between 2015 when the council first took up the issue, and now, the number of short-term rentals in Windsor grew from about a dozen to about 125.

“I would say that we’re disappointed that it’s taken so long to get here but we’re happy with the direction that we’re going and hopeful” that the ordinance will be adopted soon, Mathison said.

Neither the Sonoma County Tourism Office nor the Windsor Chamber of Commerce could be reached for comment by Thursday’s deadline.

The new draft ordinance will return to the Town Council for review on March 1.

