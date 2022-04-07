Windsor council approves ethics code

The Windsor Town Council has approved the foundation of a code of ethics for members in the wake of a scandal involving former Mayor Dominic Foppoli that upset the established way of doing things at Town Hall.

A value-based statement of ethical conduct including “act with integrity” was approved unanimously by the four-member council, left without a fifth member since Foppoli resigned under pressure last May and his at-large mayoral seat was filled with the appointment of then-Council member Sam Salmon.

Since April 2021, Foppoli has been accused by at least 13 women, including current Vice Mayor Esther Lemus, of sexually assaulting them.

On Monday, seven of those women sued him in Sonoma County Superior Court. In the suit they contend that Foppoli’s Healdsburg winery and a local service club facilitated his alleged misconduct.

The lawsuit is the first civil action against Foppoli, who has denied the accusations and said that he has not committed any crimes.

No criminal charges have been filed against Foppoli as a criminal investigation into the accusations is ongoing.

Next Tuesday, in a special election in Windsor, voters will cast their ballots to choose who will fill the vacant seat on the Town Council. The victor, who will hold the seat through the end of the year, will have to run again in November to retain the spot.

Wednesday night’s council action was just the first step in establishing an official code of ethics in Windsor. The council still has to approve procedures to sanction council members or appointed members of commissions and boards in case they violate the code and how often to require ethics training.

There was also discussion of finding a way to hold audience members to some kind of behavioral standard and the possibility of holding training on the do’s and don’ts of social media comments.

At the council’s request, last fall a consultant did a survey of the town on what values they thought were most important and staff researched other cities’ ethics codes.

Near the end of Wednesday night’s discussion, Salmon said he preferred the one adopted by Santa Rosa city leaders, which is “self-enforcing.”

“I like Santa Rosa’s self-managing policy,” Salmon said. “I would take (a concern) to the manager and we would talk and get an idea if there is a base to it. That’s how it sort of was and I think that is how it should continue,” he said.

Rosa Reynoza, Windsor’s most recently elected council member, responded, “With all due respect, Mayor Salmon, it didn’t work here.”

Windsor was upended last spring when officials and the public called on the council to take punitive action against Foppoli, and it had neither an ethics code for appointed and elected officials nor procedures for addressing misconduct.

The council is already governed by state law for such things as receipt of loans, gifts and travel payments, campaign contributions and conflicts of interest. However, the new code goes beyond that, according to the city staff report. It “identifies those areas in which officials set their sights higher than the minimum requirements of the law.”

The newly adopted statement of ethical conduct includes: “Always comply with the law, do not use position for personal gain, (be) accountable for actions, act in public interest, act with integrity and act with transparency.”

Each value is accompanied by the details of what it includes. For example: “Act with integrity: The professional and personal conduct of members must be above reproach and avoid the appearance of impropriety.”

The code is not meant to address violations that are criminal or those that break the law, according to the town report. Those kinds of violations would be addressed by law enforcement. The council does not have the power to remove a mayor or council member from office, but it can sanction them.

An offender can be reprimanded, lose their seniority or lose committee assignments, for example.

The council looked at ethics codes from Santa Rosa, Pismo Beach, Sunnyvale and Richmond, Washington, and picked out portions they’d like included in the rest of the code’s provisions.

Salmon has argued that the kinds of values in an ethics code are implicit in the election of any official. Others, such as Lemus, who is an attorney, wants the code to have some teeth in it, and include a lot of “shalls,” she said Tuesday night.

“If it’s discovered that a felony or misdemeanor has been committed, we have to include ‘the council shall make a report to law enforcement,’ ” Lemus said as part of the discussion of sanctions. “That’s the sanction.”

Reynoza pushed to make news of any accusations of misconduct public as soon as possible. Referring to the Foppoli accusations, she said if the council had been more transparent earlier on “more people might have come forward.”

However, Council member Deb Fudge said “I think accusations need to be vetted before being made public. If it is (made public), it goes viral on social media, then it becomes true, because someone has read it.”

