Windsor council candidates want redo on civic center plan

Candidates vying for mayor and one council seat in Windsor on Nov. 8 appeared to agree on most of the important issues facing the town, but often had different approaches to solving them during a recent forum.

One topic — development of the civic center and the 2017 “visioning plan” that led to the previous proposal — brought all but one into agreement: the town did not do an adequate job of community outreach, and the plan likely must be redone.

“The harsh reality is that the leadership in Windsor has not done a very good job of soliciting input from the citizens” on how to develop the northern edge of the Town Green, said Council member and District 1 candidate Mike Wall, who was elected in April over opposition to the proposed project.

Council member and mayoral candidate Rosa Reynoza can’t express an opinion on the project or plan because she lives within 1,000 feet of the site, and has been ruled by the state's Fair Political Practices Commission to have a conflict of interest. She did say this: “Anytime there is public land, it needs to start with the people and have them be the main stakeholders who will decide what’s going to happen with that property.”

She said later that she has recused herself on the advice of Town Attorney Jose Sanchez, but it’s her decision whether to abstain from voting and making discussions about developing the property at the Town Green.

She said she is in the process of writing to the FPPC to determine if she still has a conflict of interest.

The forum, sponsored by the Windsor League of Women Voters and held last week, featured mayoral candidates Esther Lemus and Reynoza and District 1 candidates Wall and Gina Fortino Dickson. It was hosted by Karen Weeks and Linda Lamb and was conducted through Zoom.

Wall opponent Gina Fortuno Dickson favors a review of the town complex that exists, any issues with it and what it would cost to mitigate them to start with.

“Currently it does not meet the needs of what it is being asked to do and we have to address that,” she said. “The Police Department does not have enough room to house the current number of officers we need and deserve here in Windsor.”

Wall said in addition to his support for soliciting comment and redoing the visioning plan, he would go a step further, and “approach that process in a position of listening.”

“We need to do the outreach and then we need to listen to what the folks have to say. There’ve been examples in the past where we’ve sent out surveys and the town receives an overwhelming response in one direction and still goes a different direction. ... I’ve been to some of these planning sessions and there’s been six or eight people there. So you have eight people ... representing a town of 30,000 people,” he said.

Vice Mayor and mayoral candidate Esther Lemus, noting that she was not on the council when the visioning plan process occurred, said “we might want to go back and revisit it, including extensive outreach to residents, businesses on the Town Green and all these stakeholders such as the police, as Gina mentioned. ...The school district is very crowded. They are using spaces that are not meant to be usable space.”

Other issues covered through moderators’ questions, most answered by all candidates but others specifically asked of either mayoral or District 1 contenders, covered the gamut.

They included, but were not limited to the proposed BoDean asphalt plant; mitigation of the town’s carbon footprint, the town’s contract with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office; and how to facilitate Windsor’s economic growth.

There was agreement among most candidates that the environmental impact report process would help address many of the concerns of residents who attended a meeting about the project, which would be located in an industrial zone near Highway 101 and Shiloh Road. The plant would move from Santa Rosa where it is surrounded by homes. BoDean says the new site will offer improved technology, and have less impact on the environment.

Wall said although every business is entitled to go through the process of applying to locate in Windsor, he said he has received hundreds of emails from residents who are “extremely concerned” about the company’s environmental record.

When asked how the mayor role will be different from the role of council member, mayoral candidates Lemus and Reynoza pointed out that they have both served as vice mayor.

Reynoza said the mayor is “very involved with businesses” and often attends ribbon-cutting ceremonies. She said “the main role as mayor is to set the agenda (for council meetings) ..., and that’s something I feel I would be really good at.“

Leemus said she would concentrate on “really advocating for funds for Windsor.” She said she would call on her contacts with state and regional leaders to bring more resources to Windsor.

