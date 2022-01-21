Windsor council hires firms to survey community on possible tax measure

Facing a future deficit, Windsor has hired two consultants to test the waters for a possible tax revenue measure on the November 2022 or November 2024 election ballot.

At its Wednesday night meeting the Town Council voted unanimously to approve a short-term contract with political consulting firms The Lew Edwards Group of Oakland and San Mateo-based Godbe Research for survey, polling and other services to help them make a decision.

The contract is for three months of election advisory and polling services at $6,000 per month, plus extra to send out a questionnaire.

The cost would increase if the council hears a report from the consultants within three months and opts to continue. The town has budgeted $100,000 for the services, but isn’t tied to that amount.

“We are the only city that hasn’t put a revenue measure on the ballot,” said Councilwoman Deb Fudge. “I really would like to know what the town is thinking. I would like to go forward and then assess.”

Council members have been considering ways to generate more revenue or make cuts since about 1½ years ago when consultant Management Partners studied the town budget and predicted expenditures would exceed revenues by 2023, the result of a structural deficit, Mayor Sam Salmon said after the meeting. That means the town’s long-held 25% reserve could drop or disappear altogether.

The town first looked at cuts and “implemented some measures in terms of staffing and not replacing people who left,” Salmon said.

He added there are several different kinds of taxes that could be considered. The town also filled in a shortfall caused by the onset of the pandemic with federal COVID-19 funds given to municipalities.

Management Partners recommended the firms “to look at what kind of revenue generator would get support,” Salmon said

When Windsor resident Betsy Mallace questioned the town spending $100,000 on the research, it set off a discussion and a flurry of questions about costs for Catherine Lew, a principal consultant at Lew Edwards, who made the presentation to the council along with Charles Hester of Godbe Research.

The council was told it was a good idea to get started now rather than later on a short-term basis.

“The first step is to survey the people of the community to find out what their priorities are,” Lew told the council.

Vice Mayor Esther Lemus said “it’s comforting to know that we can stop at any time.”

Salmon said later that “just because we have $100,000 in the budget it doesn’t mean we’ve got to spend it. The budget is a living document.”

Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza supports putting a measure on the 2022 ballot. Salmon, though, said it was “a bad time” with inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t imagine people are going to give a lot of thought to a survey when we’re dealing with what we’re dealing with,” he said.

Salmon favors putting the measure on the 2024 ballot because there will be a presidential election that year. It costs less when there is a presidential election, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.