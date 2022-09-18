Windsor council hopeful Potter says public safety her top priority

Public safety is Tanya Potter’s focus in life and she says it would be her focus if she is elected to the Windsor Town Council.

Potter is running in District 4 in southwest Windsor.

It’s not her first venture into local government: She ran for the town’s mayor and lost in 2020, and in 2021 was one of 25 applicants for the at-large council seat vacated by Council member Sam Salmon, who was appointed mayor following the resignation of then-Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

The town ended up holding an April election for Salmon’s former post, which was won by current council member Mike Wall.

Potter said she decided to run in the Nov. 8 election because she believes her background as a police officer and probation officer would bring a different perspective to the five-member council. No current member has a law enforcement background.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 17 years as a first responder, and I was a military police officer in the U.S. Army before that. So, I feel that my background would bring an addition to the council that we don’t have right now,” she said.

Potter said once she is on the council, she would be looking at every action the council takes “through the lens of emergency preparedness and public safety.

“Any decision made could impact how safe the community is,” she said. “We need to have infrastructure and make sure that new buildings are safe for evacuation and earthquakes and any other emergency or disaster.”

Pointing to the extreme heat wave earlier this month, which prompted local governments to open cooling centers so residents could cope with the sustained triple-digit temperatures, as well as last week’s earthquake and aftershock, she said these incidents “remind us that we need to be prepared at all times.”

Potter, who has worked as a police officer in both Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, as well as a Sonoma County probation officer, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from the Union Institute and University. The 43-year-old also earned a master’s degree in public administration, with a concentration in public and nonprofit management from Liberty University.

She and her husband, Steve, have lived in Windsor for 18 years and have raised three children there. Steve is retired as a sergeant from the Santa Rosa Junior College police force and now coordinates the college’s public safety training center. Potter said the two are a public safety team, and next year will be celebrating their 20th anniversary.

In addition to their three biological children, the Potters fostered 11 children over 12 years.

“When we say people’s safety is important to us, we really mean it,” she said. “We want to leave the world a better place.”

Potter said her top issue if elected is “making sure we are totally supportive of our fire and police (departments). I want to make sure our schools are safe.

“I also believe in accountability and transparency for anyone who is on the council or a commission,” she added.

As far as affordable housing in Windsor, she said there is “always a need” for more affordable housing in Windsor. She pointed out that the council will be holding a public hearing on a draft of an updated housing element and encouraged everyone to read the 240-page document on the town’s website.

She said between 2010 and 2020, the town built just 173 affordable housing units.

“We are going to surpass that, and more is planned,” she said. “With all that housing, there comes a need to look at it through a public safety lens. I want to make sure we have enough police and fire for the new housing that’s going in.”

Potter is vice chair of the Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission and also serves on the town’s Public Arts Advisory Commission, both appointed positions.

Potter said her campaigning has included local events, and she plans to have an entry in the Windsor Day Parade on Oct. 1. She’s also been canvassing the neighborhoods in her district, and plans to put up signs closer to Election Day.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.