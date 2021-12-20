Windsor council moves ethics code forward

The Windsor Town Council is on its way toward creating a new ethics code for all appointed and elected officials.

Moving forward with creating the code and suggesting ways to enforce the code was approved by the council 3-1 Wednesday, with Mayor Sam Salmon voting no, explaining that he preferred to keep the current procedure in which any complaints are referred to the city manager. The fifth council seat is open and will be filled in an upcoming April special election.

Consideration of the code was inspired by the events involving former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who has been accused by several women of sexual assault. Foppoli, who has denied any wrongdoing, resigned from the mayor’s post in May.

Members of the public had urged the council to take punitive action against Foppoli, but the council determined it did not have the power to remove him from office. In the end it censured Foppoli and referred the matter to law enforcement.

Windsor officials are already covered by a set of laws that govern the ethical aspects of public service such as campaign contributions and conflicts of interest. The code of ethics “goes beyond legal requirements that are the minimum standard,” said Christine Sliz, senior adviser with consulting firm Regional Government Services. They are values that officials strive to reach, she said.

Outgoing City Manager Ken MacNab said the code wouldn’t give the council any additional power. He pointed out that although complaints about council members may be brought to him or his successor, his post has no disciplinary powers.

Regional Government Services came back with the results of an online public survey on ethics, asking respondents to identify the top three values they want to see their elected officials abide by. The top three identified by the 215 people who took the survey were: integrity, accountability and transparency.

Survey-takers were also asked to rate the importance of a list of conduct statements reflecting different ethical values.

The top three chosen were: 1-Always comply with the law (tied); 1-Not use their position for personal gain or benefit; 2-Be held accountable for their actions by their peers on the council, boards or commissions when they violate clearly established values; and 3- Always act in the public’s best interest.

Sliz said similar ethics codes had recently been approved in the cities of Belmont, Watsonville, Santa Ana and Los Gatos

“It’s not at all unusual” to pass such a code, she said. “It’s not intended to be finger pointing; it’s meant to be aspirational.”

Councilwoman Esther Lemus said that although the council was criticized at the time of the Foppoli incident for not doing more internally, based on her experience as a criminal prosecutor, “It’s best to allow law enforcement to proceed.”

Windsor resident Betsy Mallace told the council she didn’t think “always comply(ing) with the law” was a value.

“When someone breaks the law the FPPC (Federal Political Practices Commission) covers that exactly,” she said.

Salmon struggled with his decision, saying the idea of the new code was “unsettling.” He said he feared it would be up to the council to take action in public against a fellow council member.

“If someone comes up to me and says ‘I saw so-and-so slap his wife, what am I supposed to do,” he said in an interview after the meeting.

The council can already sanction other members, and the council has a mission statement that has guidelines for how to treat the public, he pointed out. He also said the council already has two hours of ethics training every two years.

“I didn’t feel good about it. If I’m going to be honest and have a sense of integrity, I can’t just raise my hand and go along with it,” Salmon said, repeating what he said during the meeting. “Transparency is very important to me.”

During the meeting, Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza said, “It’s really important for me to know that we are going to do what we can internally to let someone know ‘You’re on our radar,’ and make some recommendations at that point. We want to stop bad behavior.“

The city and the consultant will return with recommended draft statements of conduct that will form the ethics code and suggestions on how the council would enforce violations.

The town office is closed the week of Christmas. The next council meeting is Jan. 5.

