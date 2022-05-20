Windsor council OK’s 4.2% worker wage increases

Employees of the town of Windsor will receive significant raises starting in July, as well as a one-time payment of $2,500 the first year, under a contract approved Wednesday evening by Town Council.

Wage increases negotiated with the town employees’ Teamsters union will be 4.2% the first year and 3.25% on July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024.

Employees were also granted an additional 10 hours of accrual per year for each of the vacation tiers, increased to 90 hours after one year of service, 130 hours after four years of service and 170 hours after 12 years of service.

The increase in wages will cost the town $289,547 in fiscal year 2022-23. Some money will be taken from the general fund for the increase, according to a report issued by Human Resources Director James Leon.

The proposal passed unanimously on the council’s consent agenda, with no further discussion from council or comment from the public.

