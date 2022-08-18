Windsor council OKs urgency moratorium on vacation rentals

The Windsor Town Council, in a 4-0 vote with one council member absent, adopted an urgency moratorium Wednesday on all short-term rentals in town.

The 45-day moratorium is expected to be extended to allow town staff more time to research and prepare an ordinance regulating short-term, or vacation rentals as part of the town housing element. The document regulating all housing in Windsor, is expected to be ready by January.

The town will stop issuing business permits for new short-term rentals for now, but pending applications may still be approved.

The council could have opted to place a moratorium only on corporate-owned or non-hosted (the owner does not live there) short-term rentals, but chose to approve the full moratorium.

A number of property owners — ranging from empty-nesters with available space to those who specifically purchased homes to use them as investment properties — addressed council on this issue, either in person or via Zoom.

There were also the angry residents who said they didn’t purchase their homes years ago to have their next-door neighbor’s house turned into a vacation rental.

“We are not hotels,” said Louise Turner. “We bought our homes in good faith.”

Acknowledging a therapist’s point that trips are good for mental health, Turner then countered, “What about our mental health?”

Some residents said they’d never had a problem with a short-term rental in their neighborhoods, while others shared stories of loud gatherings around pools, visitors who would repeatedly come and go, as well as maid services that seemed to be always in and out.

Lisa Trumbley, who has lived in her home for two years, said she worried about the safety of the children playing in the neighborhood.

Property managers, some who are residents or former residents who lost their homes to wildfires, pointed out there is a difference between “amateur” and professional management.

“I’m sympathetic to homeowners who have had a bad experience with a poorly managed short-term rental,” said Dan Godino, a homeowner who said he managed several properties in the county. “Noise can be monitored... and a text sent to the guest” so they quiet down.

All council members, minus absent Council member Deb Fudge, who is on a trip out of the country, said they learned a lot from the people who spoke, as well as the dozens of emails council received about this issue.

Council member Mike Wall said he found “a stark contrast” between short-term rentals owned by corporations and those who live in Windsor. He said he opposed “some faceless entity looking to make a profit off the backs of Windsor residents.”

Both Wall and Vice Mayor Esther Lemus said they support “more aggressive” tax collection from owners of short-term rentals.

