Windsor council puts civic center project ‘on ice’

The Windsor Town Council has approved an extension of its agreement with the Robert Green Co. for the development of the town’s civic center until after April’s special election of a new council member.

The action was approved Wednesday in a 2-1 vote.

Unanimous approval was needed for a proposal to extend two phases of the project for a total of two years when it expires Dec. 31.

With Wednesday’s vote, the developer is not authorized to do any work, as the project was “put on ice,” per Mayor Sam Salmon, who cast the lone dissenting vote.

Councilmember Rosa Reynoza, who lives near the site, recused herself from the discussion.

Vice Mayor Esther Lemus and Council Member Debora Fudge voted in favor of continuing to develop the project to make up for lost time due to the pandemic and the political upheaval that occurred earlier this year with the resignation of former Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

Foppoli, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been accused by several women of sexual assault. He resigned from the post in May.

Developer Robert Green told the council he wanted some kind of commitment from the town as proof that the project would continue. He said he found it “very difficult” to put more money into the project without some kind of reassurance. He suggested a tolling pact.

Council agreed and directed town staff to draw up a “tolling agreement” to freeze the project’s progress for seven months, until June 30.

Salmon said this project could be a point of contention among voters in the April special election for a fifth council member, a vacancy that has existed on council since Foppoli’s resignation.

“It may make the election polarizing, which I didn’t want, but that’s what politics is about now,” he said.

He agreed with Fudge that “it’s not democratic” for one person to decide the fate of the project, which currently includes a hotel, luxury residential units, a new town hall, police station and library.

The design is expected to change if the plan progresses. The project is expected to be built on eight parcels north of the Town Green.

In voting no, Salmon said he didn’t support the luxury housing and he didn’t know where the workers filling the jobs the project would create would find housing.

Several residents spoke in person during the council session and via Zoom. They said they were against the extension of the project agreement and worried about preserving Windsor’s small-town character.

“This project will destroy Windsor’s small-town character as it is,” said resident Bob Cruz. “To demolish and replace these perfectly suitable buildings would be irresponsible and would be wasteful spending. This project is too big, too high and too close to the residential neighborhood to the west.”

He ended with “Kill this project, kill it now!”

Others pointed to Green’s $6.4 million fine by state water quality regulators for environmental violations during the construction of ultraluxury resort Montage Healdsburg. The hotel opened about a year ago. Outgoing Town Manager Ken MacNab said in January 2020 that “it would be unfair to the Robert Green Co. to assume what happened up there is going to be what happens in Windsor.”

Joanne Hamilton pointed to the fine after Green blamed a local subcontractor.

“You put it on the subcontractors, but it’s your company. What happened with the low-income housing? I don’t know that we want it to go forward with these questions,” she said.

In 2016, the Town Council initiated a yearlong planning study with the goal of “completing the Town Green” by activating the northern edge of the green with uses that create a more cohesive town center. The council first approved the agreement to develop the civic center properties with the Robert Green Co. in April 2019.

Representatives of the Windsor Unified School District, including Superintendent Jeremy Decker, and the library spoke in favor of extending the agreement. It would give the district a place to meet with all 550 employees, Decker said.

“Let’s just let the process continue so we can see if it will work,” said Windsor Unified board member Bill Adams. “We just don’t yet how it will pencil out” financially.

There was a lot of talk about integrity, honesty and kindness.

“Four of five council members approved the (previous) extension,” said former city commission member Ross Albertson. “It seems it would be lacking in integrity to not let Robert Green continue.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.