Windsor council race draws 5 candidates for vacant seat

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2021
Five candidates for Windsor council seat

Julia Donoho

Age: 59

Occupation: Architect, attorney, general contractor

“I can get us on the same page. We need to move forward as a community.”

Oscar Chavez

Age: 47

Occupation: Sonoma County Human Services assistant director

“I work every day to help families by advocating for housing affordability, economic security and community well-being.”

Rosa Reynoza

Age: 49

Occupation: Winery administrative assistant

“There are people struggling at all levels and I want to see they have access across the board.”

Jeffrey Leasure

Age: 65

Occupation: Tax consultant, insurance agency owner

“I want things to get built where they should be built so we have some workforce housing.”

Cody Wilson

Age: 40

Occupation: Biomedical equipment technician

“I know I’m a greenhorn at this. I feel like I can add maybe a different angle on getting things done.”

Five candidates, including three who have previously run for the office, are seeking a seat on the Windsor Town Council in a special election on May 4.

About 17,000 ballots were mailed by the Sonoma County elections office to Windsor registered voters three weeks ago in the second all-mail election held by county’s fourth-largest city.

At stake are the remaining 18 months in the at-large council member’s seat left open after Dominic Foppoli was elected to the mayor’s post in November.

All five candidates have called for Foppoli’s resignation in the roiling scandal triggered after six women — including Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus — publicly accused him of sexual assault and abuse in encounters spanning from 2003 to last year.

Lemus and council members Debora Fudge and Sam Salmon, who have no formal power to oust Foppoli, have also called on him to resign, asserting the council cannot function efficiently with him as a member.

The contestants for the vacant council seat are Julia Donoho, an architect, attorney and general contractor; Oscar Chavez, assistant director of the county’s Human Services Department; Rosa Reynoza, a part-time winery administrative worker; Jeffrey Leasure, a tax consultant and insurance agency owner; and Cody Wilson, a biomedical equipment technician who is the only political newcomer.

Donoho, 59, and a town resident for 16 years, ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in 2006 and 2015. She started going door to door in January, immediately after filing papers for her third campaign.

“It’s been really great to get out and see what people are interested in. It’s a fabulous process,” she said.

Ranking development of the Town Green as a top priority, Donoho said, “Right now we’re not on the same page. I can get us on the same page. We need to move forward as a community.”

As a planning commissioner in Pagosa Springs in eastern Colorado, Donoho said she “got to be at the center of making things happen” and achieved consensus among Latinos and Anglos, rich and poor, around developing a civic center.

The Town Green should be “designed and built to reflect the natural resources” of the town, she said.

Donoho said she also wants to “restore the dignity and reputation of the town” and to “stand up for women”

Professionally, Donoho said she applied her architectural, legal and construction expertise to helping county residents file insurance claims and rebuild homes in the wake of the Tubbs fire of 2017.

Chavez, 47, and a town resident for 13 years, helps lead the county government’s single largest agency, Human Services, where he oversees planning and research as well as community and client engagement and the county’s Upstream Investments Initiative. He is the former executive director of Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing poverty.

He served on the Windsor Unified School District board from 2012-15 and is making his first bid for a council seat.

As a 10-year member of the California Stewardship Network, an alliance of community leaders, Chavez said has learned the “best practices” to attract businesses that provide quality jobs and to expand affordable housing.

“There’s plenty of opportunity,” he said, noting that Windsor expects to receive $5 million from President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill that could also be used to help the town’s small businesses, especially restaurants, recover from the pandemic’s impact.

Windsor and other cities should also consider joining the Renewal Enterprise District formed by Santa Rosa and the county to promote affordable housing, Chavez said.

“I work every day to help families by advocating for housing affordability, economic security and community well-being,” he said in his ballot statement.

Regarding Foppoli, Chavez said there is “really no other option” than his resignation “for the town to move forward.”

Reynoza, 49, has lived in Windsor since 1979 and works part-time and from home as an administrative assistant for Fetzer Vineyards in Hopland.

She is making her fourth straight run for office, including unsuccessful council bids in 2016 and 2018 and the mayor’s race last year when she lost to Foppoli.

“I’m stubborn, I don’t give up easily,” Reynoza said, adding that she is once again running a low-budget campaign by walking door-to-door.

Her office-seeking streak was launched after attending Windsor council meetings in 2015 “where I didn’t feel like I was being heard.”

It was not an ethnic issue, Reynoza said, but a determination “there are people struggling at all levels and I want to see they have access across the board.”

Town government needs to be more transparent and communicative “even if it’s just about a new stop sign,” she said.

As a member of Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, an advocacy group, and the Windsor Service Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding needy residents, Reynoza said she is “very much in touch with our community.”

Jeffrey Leasure, 65, a tax consultant and insurance agency owner, has lived in Windsor for 32 years. He ran for the council in 2002 and again last year, losing to Fudge.

Leasure served on the Planning Commission from 2001-05, as well as three terms as Windsor Chamber of Commerce president and on the Windsor school district’s Bond Oversight Committee which handled two bond measures totaling $75 million.

His third try for a council seat stems from his perception that the council has tended to vote as a bloc led by Foppoli and Fudge, a 24-year council veteran, rather than five individuals weighing issues for themselves.

The “growth-oriented” council is taking the town “in the wrong direction,” Leasure said, at the expense of Windsor’s “small-town environment.”

“I want things to get built where they should be built so we have some workforce housing,” he said.

Foppoli should resign because his presence on the council “is damaging the city’s reputation,” Leasure said.

Wilson, 40, is a biomedical equipment technician who has lived in Windsor for six years and is the only candidate making his first bid for a public office.

“I know I’m a greenhorn at this,” he said. “I feel like I can add maybe a different angle on getting things done.”

“I bring integrity, openness, honesty,” Wilson said.

On his ballot statement, Wilson described himself as “a family guy with a wife that keeps me in check and two energetic boys who keep me on my toes.”

His information technology experience could be useful in establishing network security for the town’s utilities, and his integrity “could help our town earn a little trust back,” Wilson said.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, and received by the elections office within three days of the election to be valid.

Ballots may also be returned to one of six drop boxes, including one at the Bluebird Center, 25 Bluebird Drive in Windsor from now until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Other box locations are at sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA/Registrar-of-Voters/Elections/05-04-2021/Locations/.

Voters who have not received a ballot may contact the elections office at 565-6800 or at ROV-Absentee@sonoma-county.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

