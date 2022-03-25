Windsor council race registration deadline is March 28

Windsor voters have until Monday to register for the April 12 special Town Council election.

Two candidates are running to fill the fifth council seat left vacant when longtime Council Member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor after beleaguered Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned last May.

Foppoli is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation after several women accused him of multiple instances of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct. He has denied the charges.

The two candidates seeking to fill the post are Mike Wall, a health consultant who ran and lost in 2016, and Stephanie Ahmad, a Windsor Unified School District trustee and attorney.

Mike Wall is running for a seat on the Windsor Town Council. (Contributed)

Stephanie Ahmad, a Windsor Unified School District board member, is running for a seat on the Town Council. (Contributed)

Wall contends he is running for one reason: He opposes the council’s approval of an exclusive negotiating agreement with a developer, Robert Green, over the Town Green civic center development plan.

Ahmad has said she opposes the agreement as it now stands, but she has been researching the project and hasn’t yet taken a stance.

Former candidate Evan Kubota, who dropped out of the race last month and gave his support to Wall, will still be on the ballot.

The seat to be filled is for an at-large district, and the term will be up in December. Whoever wins will have to run again in November for districts 1, 2 or 4, depending on where they live, or for the at-large mayor seat, if they choose to run.

All registered voters have been mailed a ballot but can still vote at their polling places.

In order to register to vote, you have to be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old on or before April 12, Election Day, and not in prison for the conviction of a felony, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.

Completed paper forms returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Monday, March 28, while those returned in person must be dropped off at the registrar’s office before midnight on Monday.

Completed online forms must also be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Residents who miss the deadline still have the option to “conditionally” register and vote in person; contact the registrar for further details or visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote, call 707-565-6800 or email rov-info@sonoma-county.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.