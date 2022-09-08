Windsor council takes first step toward gas station ban

— 243 shared private chargers found at workplaces and apartments that are accessible by employees, tenants and residents.

There were 794 chargers across Sonoma County as of March 31.

Electric vehicle infrastructure is also becoming more available.

Consumers have bought 1,465 vehicles in the first half of 2022. Teslas remain the most popular electric vehicle manufacturer but consumers are buying from a range of makers, including Kia and Toyota.

There were 12,242 zero-emission vehicles rolling around Sonoma County as of the end of 2021. That included:

Elected leaders and environmental activists say the bans are intended to help accelerate the transition from fuel to electric vehicles and encourage the use of alternative transportation.

With Santa Rosa’s vote to ban gas stations on Tuesday to curb the impact of fossil fuels on the environment, more than half of residents in Sonoma County will live in a jurisdiction where new gas stations are prohibited.

The Windsor Town Council moved a step closer Wednesday toward approval of a ban on all new gas stations within town limits over the objection of Council member Mike Wall, who said a ban isn’t necessary.

The council voted 4-1 to OK the ordinance prohibiting the construction of new gas stations or fossil fuel infrastructure on a first reading. The ban will likely be officially approved on a second reading at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 21.

Council members pointed to this week’s extreme heat wave as proof that action is needed to slow climate change, and added that banning new gas stations in town is one way to help do that.

They also expressed interest in Windsor taking a leadership role along with other Sonoma County cities, such as Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Sebastopol that have already approved new gas station bans. Council members added that the town should take part in efforts to encourage alternative transportation and decrease the coutry’s overall dependence on fossil fuel.

“We have to do everything we can to reverse climate change,” said Mayor Sam Salmon. “Not just for our 114-degree weather but for everyone on this planet.”

The Bay Area is in the midst of an excessive heat warning that began on Sunday and is scheduled to end Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, which was described as the peak of the heat wave, temperatures across the North Bay and other parts of the Bay Area, reached record-breaking highs.

In Windsor, temperatures reach 114 degrees, while downtown Santa Rosa hit 115 and Cloverdale reached 116.

Opponents of the bans have argued that limiting gas stations will drive up consumer prices and burden lower-income earners and that electric vehicles aren’t yet accessible to everyone.

Wall, council’s lone dissenter, asked what would happen if one of the four existing gas stations in Windsor were to close down.

“We could lose 25% of our stations,” he said. “Not everyone can afford electric vehicles. We are building low-income housing and those residents by definition wouldn’t be able to afford them.”

There have been no applications to build a new gas station in Windsor for about five years, but a gas station could be sold and continue to be used as a gas station, he was told.

To allow another station to be built would take a change in policies by the council, according to town planner Kim Voge.

Council member Deb Fudge pointed out that electric cars are no longer outside most people’s price range.

“I drive a Chevy Volt, and it is not a luxury electric car,” she said. “They are becoming more affordable. Many used cars are also available … The federal government has allowed for rebates from different manufacturers.”

Last month, California announced that it would begin to phase out gas-powered vehicles, with a full ban on sales of new gasoline vehicles by 2035.

