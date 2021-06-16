Windsor council to discuss collapsed deal with Lytton Rancheria, vacant seat

The Windsor Town Council tonight will continue grappling with how to reform itself after former mayor Dominic Foppoli’s resignation in the wake of a series of public allegations of sexual assault.

Wednesday night also marks the council’s first meeting since a pivotal deal with the neighboring Lytton Band of Pomo Indians over wastewater treatment collapsed.

In a tense meeting June 2, the council selected longtime councilman and then-vice mayor Sam Salmon as mayor even as many members of the public called for the post to go to Rosa Reynoza, the newest councilmember.

The reformatted council deadlocked on how to fill Salmon’s seat, however, unable to agree on whether to appoint a new member or hold the town’s second special election of the year.

Reynoza won her seat in a special election in early May.

Wednesday night the council will move to appoint a new vice mayor to replace Salmon. The council is slated once again to vote on either holding a special election or making an appointment to the vacant council seat.

The town announced last week that negotiations between the Lytton tribe and Windsor over wastewater treatment from the tribe’s residential development had collapsed. The tribe is now poised to construct a sewage treatment plant on its land abutting a residential neighborhood on the west side of town.

The breakdown in talks and the tribe’s new plan was a major setback in Windsor after a publicized deal was ratified 5-0 by the town council in May 2020. That agreement would have had the tribe paying the town $20 million, much of which was tabbed for building a new public recreation center with a pool.

Town officials had sought to prevent the construction of the wastewater treatment plant and tie into the town’s own sewage system, but the tribe changed course and sought to build a treatment plant for sewage from a planned hotel.

The town and tribe were subsequently unable to come to terms and a deal appeared all but dead last week as the tribe announced its intentions to proceed with construction of a plant on its land.

