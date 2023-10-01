By Michelle Celli’s way of thinking, she was all dressed up so she might as well go all in.

Celli, a reading specialist with Sonoma County Library, was in the Windsor Day Parade on Saturday morning wearing an inflatable horse costume to go along with the day’s theme: "Royalty — It's in Windsor's Genes.“

The costume was designed to make the wearer look as if she were riding the horse, so Celli, and her partner in the routine, took that as an invitation … to canter and dance. While also, of course, handing out stickers and crowns advertising library programs.

“We had a little choreographed routine,” she said, still “riding” her pony post-parade. "It was so much fun.“

When asked to describe the routine she and her partner pulled off at the last minute, she said it involved “a little galloping” and a lot of “inspiration.”

She gave herself an A+.

Such is the magic of a parade. Everyone is encouraged to shine.

The Windsor Day Parade, with an estimated 80 floats and participating local groups, added a festival on the Town Green this year. Posted by Press Democrat on Saturday, September 30, 2023

While a starting horn blew at just after 10 a.m. indicating the launch of the parade from the staging grounds at Windsor High School on Saturday morning, it didn’t get well and truly rolling until 10:15 a.m.

Which makes some sense considering volunteers said this may have been the largest lineup of floats and entries — in the ballpark of 80 — in the parade’s four-plus decades of existence.

Last year marked the return of the parade after a three-year hiatus because of COVID. It also marked a change in the calendar, with event organizers moving the parade from May to October.

This year’s event also featured for the first time a festival on the Town Green with two live bands, food booths and beer and wine.

Windsor Mayor Rosa Reynoza hopes the festival will push the Windsor Day Parade into a “must do” not only for Windsor families but other people in Sonoma County.

“I want it to be a go-to thing,” she said. “And hopefully our businesses are getting a good uptick in business.”

The parade has been a go-to event for Lilli and Dan Inman since they moved to Windsor in 1995.

They came when their son was a parade participant with the Windsor Middle School band and again when he walked with a Windsor High group.

They don’t miss it, even if the days of watching for their son are over.

“There is a lot of local representation,” Lilli Inman said. “Everybody who has got an organization gets invited.”

That felt true Saturday.

There were dance and cheer groups, there were boom boxes and a drum line, wagons and vintage cars. There were fire trucks, a garbage truck and one truck that looked like it could handle liquid waste.

On the Windsor Fitness Club float, participants danced and did pushups as the truck they were on rolled through town.

The Windsor Grange was there, as was a local 4x4 club with at least eight Jeeps. There were antique cars and sharp-looking lowriders.

The Windsor High swim team dressed in an underwater sea theme, replete with a bubble machine on the back of their float.

The Windsor High School girls basketball team twirled balls on their fingers and shot baskets on a rolling hoop while giving out T-shirts.

One float tossed lanyards to the crowd. Many, many floats were the source of soaring arcs of tossed candy — Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Tootsie Rolls.

Defense Block Security tossed out toy handcuffs in addition to candy.

“Windsor is a good community to be in,” said Tori Quintanilla, who walked with her daughter Annabelle as part of the Cali Calmécac Language Academy Ballet Folklorico program. “Everybody is great, everybody is really supportive.”

On the green after the parade, Gas Money, a band of three high school students and one recent graduate, killed it with renditions of tunes from Stevie Wonder to The Cranberries to Radiohead.

Gas Money, a local band with members ages 16-20, played at the Windsor Day Parade and Festival Saturday on the Town Green. Posted by Press Democrat on Saturday, September 30, 2023

The band was presumably warming up the crowd for headliners and local staple Wonderbread 5, but Gas Money held their own, inspiring dancing and cheering.

Arthur Marquez gave the band multiple full-throated whistles during their set.

“They’re down, they’re different and they’re good,” he said. “She has a really good voice.”

“She” is lead singer Sophia Kandler, 20.

“We try to poke at everyone’s interests,” she said of the set list. “It’s a little funk and rock and grunge and some originals.”

Between songs Jose Antonio Perez asked the band to play “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence because he said it reminded him of his time as a student at Windsor High.

“They are good, that’s why I asked for it,” he said.

Dan Inman, watching Gas Money nail their set, said he’s wearing his “I (heart) Windsor” shirt proudly.

And it does look well-loved. The heart is a little faded and the yellow coloring isn’t perhaps what it used to be when he bought it after the 2017 fires.

But he loves the shirt and he loves his city. It’s hard to keep a lid on his town pride.

“We are very Windsor proud,” he said. “We are fond of what Windsor does and how they do it.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.