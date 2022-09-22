Windsor Day Parade returns after 3 years

After going dark for more than three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Windsor Day Parade will return Oct. 1 to recognize two local heroes for their community involvement, and give area schools, service clubs and resident groups a chance to shine.

The parade, a 40-year tradition, is sponsored by the Windsor Kiwanis Club, which this year is coordinating with the Windsor High School Homecoming Committee.

High school groups, including the school drum line, sports teams and the homecoming court will be part of this year’s parade. The Windsor Park and Recreation Department is also a sponsor.

Normally held in May, the parade was canceled because people were still hesitant to come out and mingle in large groups, according to Sherry Rubin, president of the Kiwanis club.

“Because of the fires, COVID and politics, the Windsor community needed to be brought together, be unified and have some fun,” Rubin said. “The more visible everybody is right now the better.”

She added that, “if there are still individuals, businesses, churches and service organizations who want to join in this celebration, they can submit a parade application, volunteer at the parade or just come and cheer everyone on, they can visit kiwaniswindsor.org.”

Started by local churches, the parade was originally accompanied by a festival back when Windsor was small and unincorporated, Rubin said. Then it was sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce. In 1998, the parade was taken over by the local Kiwanis club.

Some highlights of this year’s parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, include appearances by Miss California, Miss Sonoma and Miss Teen Sonoma, as well as Wise Acre Farms, which raises chickens, billy goats and ducks, representatives of the Windsor Grange riding in a Model A car, Hearts for Veterans driving a 1948 Jeep and a royal court from each elementary and middle school.

The courts will consist of two children chosen by their schools for their good citizenship, officials said.

The parade will be announced by local country radio station FROGGY, 92.9 FM.

This year’s duke and duchess of the parade, Jose Castaneda and Ann Marie Pitts, will lead the procession in a convertible.

Selected by the Kiwanis, Castaneda and Pitts are longtime residents of Windsor and are being recognized for their work and dedication, which has benefited the town. Both said they were surprised by the honor.

Pitts, a 28-year resident of Windsor, is a local grape grower for Sonoma Cutrer Winery.

She is president of the Windsor Grange, treasurer for Hearts for Veterans, secretary of the Sonoma Model A Club and a trustee for the Shiloh District Cemetery. For years, she has also volunteered for Forgotten Felines through which she fosters kittens.

She has also been a Kiwanis supporter, volunteering with the Food & Toy Drive.

When asked her reaction to being named duchess, Pitts said she was “amazed. I feel like there are a lot of people … that do so much more for the community.”

But, she said, “I’m very proud to receive the honor” and excited to lead the parade.

“I’ve been a Windsorite for many years,” Pitts said. “We have a lot of great people here. We stick together and help each other out. … I just love it here.”

Castaneda owns Castaneda’s Marketplace, a neighborhood market he started in 2007, which he has used to “invest in the community.”

He added that it has been “an investment that gives back to me.”

Over the years Castaneda has served on a variety of boards and committees, such as the Boys & Girls Club and the Andy Lopez Task Force. He hosts appreciation days for teachers and law enforcement by giving away free breakfast burritos. And, he started Teacher Summer Grants to provided educators funds to set up engagement programs for students over the summer months as COVID disrupted in-class education.

Castaneda’s Market has supported churches, nonprofits, and local food banks.

In addition, Castaneda is very proud of the free veterans breakfast he has hosted every Saturday for more than 11 years. He pays for it by catering paella dinners every Saturday afternoon.

“I think the vets were more excited than I was when I told them I was going to be a duke, (for the parade),” he said.

“I was a little bit confused as to why I had been chosen. … I actually get a little bit embarrassed. I do what I do because I get fulfillment out of it, not for recognition.”

But he said his wife told him, “it’s a good thing. With all the negativity it’s time to spread some positivity.”

She added that their family would see him ride in the parade and he was convinced.

Rubin said organizers are encouraging people to hang out at the Town Green after the parade ends at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive, buy food from local merchants, and picnic in the park.

“It’s all about our kids and the community,” she said. “The kids are going to be represented, it’s going to be happy times, which is the goal.”

