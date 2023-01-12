Windsor declares severe storm emergency

The Windsor Town Council Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to the series of severe storms that have been battering Sonoma County.

It took a special meeting to adopt a resolution ratifying the Jan. 6 proclamation by Town Manager/Director of Emergency Services Jon Davis because of damage caused by the atmospheric river systems affecting both the town and the state. The vote was 4-0, with Council member Tanya Potter absent.

Davis said the proclamation was “not in response to any major incident; it is more proactive in nature.”

Mayor Rosa Reynoza said it is a necessary move.

“I’m supporting our staff and our town manager that we need to have this in place, especially if there are any drastic measures needed in order to get reimbursed by any funding source that’s out there,” she added after the meeting. “We are already doing what we need to do out there to keep the residents safe.”

Other area municipalities are also considering similar measures. The Cloverdale City Council was poised to take the same action Wednesday night.

Davis said Windsor’s largest storm-related expense so far is the estimated $30,000 to repair and remove a downed tree that fell Sunday at the Shiloh/Mayacama Water Tank Site.

“It is a large tree that will cost quite a bit to remove and damaged a lot of fencing,” he said.

The water tank was unscathed, he added.

Other expenses include additional staffing and supplies, such as sandbags and sand.

“I signed this proclamation last Friday after the first series of storms to be sure it was in place and we were positioned in the best possible way, knowing the storms of this week were coming in,” Davis said.

Windsor’s proclamation accompanies the Jan. 4 statewide emergency put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as President Biden’s declared emergency for California, which he made on Sunday, and Sonoma County’s local emergency declaration the Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday.

And, on Wednesday California’s Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla joined with U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and others in a letter urging the Federal Highway Administration to expedite funding for damaged roads across the state.

Windsor’s emergency proclamation will strengthen the town’s ability to be reimbursed for storm-related expenses and “will allow the town to respond even more effectively to the storms (and) seek and utilize mutual aid,” Davis said.

The declaration will remain in effect until the emergency is declared over by the town manager and the town council, he said, not just until the projected end of the series of storms on Jan. 20.

“We might have additional expenses, depending on the impacts of the rain,” Davis said. “At times, even after the heavy rain stops, the ground may be so saturated that trees may fall or other impacts will materials with roads, drainage, etc.”

