Windsor Día de Los Muertos celebration revived

It was the Day of the Dead in Windsor, and the Town Green was never more alive.

A celebration of Día de los Muertos drew hundreds Saturday to enjoy the blessing ceremony and performance by Indigenous dance troupe Danza Xantotl of Santa Rosa, many who wore pheasant-feather headdresses. The ceremony was followed by an electric candlelight procession led by the dancers around the Green.

The procession honored friends, family and ancestors who have died, in keeping with the theme of the holiday, which falls on Nov. 1 and 2. Following the procession, there was entertainment by the Luther Burbank Center Mariachi Ensemble and Ballet Folklorico Jazmin among others.

“I learned about Día de Los Muertos when I was 10,” said Jessica Luna-Marquez of Windsor, there with her 10-year-old daughter, Evalina, to watch her husband drum and her two other daughters dance in the troupe. “It’s very important to honor loved ones who have passed to keep their memories alive,” she said.

The holiday, which originated in Mexico but is widely celebrated in the U.S., too, is a celebration of life and death. According to tradition, families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion.

There was a giant Día de los Muertos altar in the Town Green gazebo, decorated with family photos, skulls, a small field of marigold petals before it and an offering of grapes to the departed.

​Wildfires in 2017 and 2019 caused most of Windsor’s Día de los Muertos events to be canceled. County health regulations against group gatherings in 2020 because of the pandemic also forced the cancellation of most events. The annual children’s Sugar Skull workshop transitioned to a drive-thru activity.

This year’s theme, “Entierra la Pandemia,” was chosen by nonprofit Día de los Muertos Windsor board members and volunteers working to resurrect the popular events, said director Angelica Nuñez.

This year, the celebration went forward, despite rain earlier in the day. Things got started with the Lowrider Car Show on Market Street, with a live DJ playing vintage music. Gleaming cars with sly masked skeletons at the wheel, flowers and fake bear heads attracted a crowd. A hearse featured a casket and at least one car had an altar of its own.

Some came from out of town to join in the festivities.

“We saw (the celebration) on Facebook and we decided to come down,” said Kim Mengarelli of Petaluma, walking through the car show with her friend, Barbara Puccinelli, of Santa Rosa. “We first had dinner at Sweet Ts.”

“We didn’t know Windsor was so cute,” Puccinelli said. “We’ll be coming back.”

Sandra Reynosa, who grew up in Windsor but now lives in Sutter Creek, said the Día de los Muertos celebrations weren’t so elaborate when she was growing up.

“And we’re definitely seeing more people of different ethnicities coming together,” she said with an enthusiastic smile.

Other events included a sugar skull workshop for children, a free screening of the Disney film “Coco,” and an adult folk art class.

There was food available, including Indian tacos, and beer, as well as vendors selling jewelry, balloons with blinking pastel lights and one booth offering bouquets of marigolds for $10 apiece.

“We do this once a year,” said Domingo Olazo of Santa Rosa, who was operating the booth with his wife, Cristina. “I grow these in my yard.”

Agustin Ortiz, there with his wife, Scarlett, and his children Griffin, 8, and Apollo, 4, of Santa Rosa, said he liked showing his children some of his heritage.

“It’s good for them to be learning about my culture,” he said. Scarlett was busy buying a bouquet of marigolds.

“You can’t have too many (bouquets),” she was saying to Olazo. “I’m learning. My family is from Oklahoma.”

