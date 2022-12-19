About 180 pounds of chocolate was ruined this weekend after a fire broke out at a Windsor-based chocolatier, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

According to Susan Mall, co-owner of VOLO Chocolate, the amount of chocolate lost was enough to make as much as 1,100 handmade bars. That’s nearly a week’s worth of work, according to the business’s website.

She and her husband, Jeff, who co-owns the business, said they don’t yet have a financial estimate on the amount of damage.

The Sonoma County Fire District was dispatched to the business at 514 Business Park Court at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building, Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Estes said Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they saw plumes of smoke billowing from multiple businesses in the structure, but firefighters were able to track it to a blaze the unit used by VOLO Chocolate to make chocolate.

Firefighters contained the flames in about five minutes and stayed for a little under two hours, helping to clear the smoke from the building, Estes said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. It was was mainly contained to one machine, an induction burner, and did not appear to spread to any walls or products.

Mall said she and her husband are rattled but that the damage could have been much worse.

She called the blaze a “gut punch,” but added that the business should be able to complete all of its upcoming orders with the chocolate that had already been made.

“It won’t take us down,” Susan Mall said Sunday. “We got off easy.”

VOLO Chocolate was opened by the Malls, both of whom are chefs, in 2016.

The duo had previously owned Zin Restaurant & Wine Bar in Healdsburg. They sold the restaurant in 2014 and moved to Baja California, in Mexico.

After a brief stint working as executive chefs for a resort in that area, the two learned about how to make good chocolate, according to an article about their Windsor business in Sonoma Magazine.

They brought their skills back to Sonoma County in 2016 and established the bean-to-bar business later that year.

VOLO Chocolate sells its goods to more than 20 local wineries, many eateries, and multiple hotels.

The business is also responsible for the turn-down chocolates used by the resort hotel, Montage Healdsburg.

VOLO Chocolate has two units in the building where the fire erupted Saturday — a smaller one for chocolate production and a larger one that stores completed treats.

The fire took place in the smaller one.

If the flames or smoke had reached the finished chocolates it would have meant a lot more work, Susan Mall said.

“It would have been catastrophic,” she said, adding that the fire ruined batches 98 and 99 for the year.

Mall said she had been looking forward to starting the year’s 100th batch on Monday.

Besides an induction burner, the fire destroyed a warming cabinet for keeping the chocolate in liquid form, a camera and some other ingredients, including a large bag of milk power.

It also burned a quilt made by Jeff Mall’s aunt.

“That broke my heart,” Susan Mall said.

A photo of the quilt is used on the wrapping for the dark milk chocolate bar with figs and hazelnuts. It is one of several quilts made by Jeff’s aunt that are used on the packaging of the business’s handmade chocolate bars.

“Every one of our labels is a photograph of her work,” Susan Mall said. She called the item “irreplaceable.”

The Santa Rosa Fire Department and Healdsburg Fire Department aided the Sonoma County Fire District on Saturday.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.