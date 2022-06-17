Subscribe

Goat caused fire that burned nearly 3 acres outside Windsor

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2022, 3:09PM
A goat was blamed for starting a fire that burned nearly 3 acres just outside of Windsor Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The goat was in an enclosure with electric fencing in the area of Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane when it tried to get vegetation on the other side of the fence, said Cyndi Foreman, fire marshal and prevention division chief for the Sonoma County Fire District.

Its movements forced the fence to come into contact with electric equipment and a fire started.

The blaze was reported just after 2 p.m. and “crews did an amazing job stopping this pretty quickly,” Foreman said.

The enclosure contained goats and pigs and none of them were injured in the fire.

Abandoned outbuildings were threatened but avoided damage.

The fire occurred in unincorporated rural property and no road closures were necessary, Foreman added.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

