Windsor fire contained to room because of closed door, firefighters say

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2022, 5:32PM
A house fire that broke out Sunday night in Windsor was contained to one room because its door was closed, firefighters said.

The fire was reported about 9 p.m. on Miramonte Street. Responding fire personnel reported seeing flames coming from an upstairs room, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

No one was home when the fire started and the homeowners discovered it when they returned for the evening, officials said.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to the small room and there were no reports of any injuries or major damage.

“Remember to close your doors at night when sleeping because it can contain a fire from spreading to the rest of the home,” Fire District spokeswoman Karen Hancock said.

Investigators believe electrical issues were the cause of the blaze.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this article.

