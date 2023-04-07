Over the past eight years, Windsor has failed to meet its overall state and regional goals for developing housing for low- and very low-income residents.

But against the backdrop of a severe affordable housing crunch, Sonoma County’s fourth largest municipality is on track to exceed housing goals set for it to reach by 2031, officials said.

The town fell 66 units short of its goals for low- and very low-income housing between 2015 and 2022. The shortfall came in the category of units for very low-income residents, where just 54 of a targeted 120 units were developed, according to data presented to the Town Council Wednesday.

Windsor had the most success in moving low- and above- moderate income units along, and recorded the least progress in very low-income and moderate-housing units.

The Association of Bay Area Governments, or ABAG, is the regional-planning agency that determines how state housing targets are distributed across the nine-county Bay Area. It set Windsor’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation of units to be developed by 2031 at 607 low- and very low-income units. That’s a 228% increase over the last eight-year cycle.

“There are many units in the pipeline,” Patrick Streeter, Windsor’s community development director, told the council Wednesday. “Assuming that they move forward as described, we would be able to meet that number.”

The town’s current stock of affordable housing stands at 545 units, unchanged since 2021, Streeter said.

It has 1,864 units on track for development and just 284 units of those are for affordable housing. But because developers are required to dedicate a portion of market rate projects to affordable units or pay a fee toward developing other affordable housing projects, the city should achieve its target, Streeter said.

“That’s primarily the type of development that we see moving forward right now — 100% affordable housing,” he said before the meeting.

That, he added, is likely because profit margins for residential construction are currently “razor thin,” and there are a range of incentives and grants available to developers of affordable housing.

A 134-unit affordable housing project, Shiloh Terrace, on Old Redwood Highway, is now under construction.

Calum Weeks, policy director for Generation Housing, a North Bay affordable housing research and advocacy group, said: "Affordable housing isn't just low-income housing, but moderate-income housing, as well. This is an area where Windsor could strongly improve during this next planning cycle."

Weeks added: "If Windsor implements the policies proposed in their (housing plan) they stand a strong chance of achieving greater success" in the next cycle.

Among other Sonoma County locales, Santa Rosa and Petaluma failed to reach ABAG allocation targets for both low- and very low-income units. Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Rohnert Park and Sonoma, howevere, reached their goals in both categories.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay