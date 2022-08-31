Windsor gunfire leads to arrest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a driver in Windsor over the weekend, authorities said.

The gunfire happened Saturday in the 900 block of Gemini Drive and was reported to authorities at 11:57 p.m., according to a Windsor Police Department news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8273088&lat=38.5529674&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The person who was shot at was not injured and knew the suspected gunman, police said.

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Ruben Torres, 39, of Windsor, a convicted felon.

Police got a warrant and searched Torres’ home. There, they found a gun, ammunition and methamphetamine.

Torres was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.