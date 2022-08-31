Windsor gunfire leads to arrest
A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a driver in Windsor over the weekend, authorities said.
The gunfire happened Saturday in the 900 block of Gemini Drive and was reported to authorities at 11:57 p.m., according to a Windsor Police Department news release.
The person who was shot at was not injured and knew the suspected gunman, police said.
The suspect was identified as Gabriel Ruben Torres, 39, of Windsor, a convicted felon.
Police got a warrant and searched Torres’ home. There, they found a gun, ammunition and methamphetamine.
Torres was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.
