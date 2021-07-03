Windsor high school activist on what patriotism means to her

Jaelynn Pinero does not feel patriotic but she does feel hopeful. And she also feels frustrated by her country — deeply.

“Our country is built off the backs of Black people, African-American people, people of color and we don’t get the respect that we deserve,” said Pinero, 16, who will begin her senior year at Windsor High School in the fall. “On the Fourth of July, it’s mostly white people out there having a good old time, partying on…”

Unequal treatment of people, systemic racism, white supremacy, they are all part of the American experience, Pinero said. As a child she was awed by fireworks and the spectacle of the Fourth of July, but it’s not something Pinero will celebrate Sunday.

Pinero, who is Black and the founding president of Windsor High’s Black Student Union, said racism and untruths about the country’s origins are taught and reinforced in schools. Part of the American experience she’d like to see changed? Academic curriculum.

“First, I would probably start with the school system,” she said. “Racism is taught.”

“When I see flags on people’s trucks, on masks, it gives off this racist, ‘Make America Great Again’ thing,” she said. “And I know people are going to be like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s not even what we are showing and representing,’ but it’s racism.”

But Pinero feels hopeful. Her generation is active and engaged, she said. She pointed to the election of Kamala Harris, a woman of color, as vice president as a bright spot for her.

“There are so many young people in our community and around the world who are ready to step up,” she said. “There are a lot of strong young people out there. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of work.”

