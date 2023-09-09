Rumors of a threat to Windsor High School that sent Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies to campus Friday were not credible, investigators said.

An investigation began Friday morning after a student overheard “part of a conversation” referencing school shootings, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no specific reference to Windsor High School but rumors “spread quickly” through students, who informed staff and law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

After an investigation, deputies concluded the threat was unfounded.

Deputies remained on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.

