Windsor High School threat unfounded, investigators say

A rumor began after a student overheard part of a conversation referencing school shootings, investigators said.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2023, 6:24PM
Updated 29 minutes ago

Rumors of a threat to Windsor High School that sent Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies to campus Friday were not credible, investigators said.

An investigation began Friday morning after a student overheard “part of a conversation” referencing school shootings, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

This morning, 9/8/23, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possible threat at Windsor High School. A student at...

Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Friday, September 8, 2023

There was no specific reference to Windsor High School but rumors “spread quickly” through students, who informed staff and law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

After an investigation, deputies concluded the threat was unfounded.

Deputies remained on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.