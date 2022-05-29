Windsor High student: Not shock, not numbness, but action on school shooting

It was the shocked reactions to the Robb Elementary shooting that bothered Samantha Patton the most.

A sophomore at Windsor High School, born seven years after the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, Patton has done lockdown drills for as long as she has been a student.

She was a year old when 32 students and faculty were killed and another 17 shot at Virgina Tech. She was 6 when a gunman killed 26 students and school staff before turning the gun on himself at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. The deadly mass shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, happened 10 days before her 12th birthday.

Now, “I mostly feel really frustrated,” Patton, 16, said. "It’s frustrating to watch people act surprised when this is something that is such a vicious cycle and we see so much.

“I think its crazy because I have never been a student in a time where mass shootings weren’t something to worry about,” she said.

Samantha Patton, right, with her mother, Andrea Silverstein.(Contributed)

Despite not having been to school in person since before the shooting in Uvalde, Texas because she was sick with COVID-19, Patton spoke with The Press Democrat by phone Friday from her mother’s guest bedroom, where she is isolating.

In part, her goals involve legislative action, such as curbing access to the semiautomatic rifles used in both the Parkland and the Uvalde school shootings.

But, knowing the political realities that have stifled meaningful protections for schools from mass shootings throughout her lifetime, Patton is also calling for a broader reckoning: one that honestly assesses the United States’ relationship with violence and allows for lessons to be learned from other parts of the world where such domestic carnage is nothing close to as common.

“I’d like to make a change by continuing conversations,” she said. “I’d hope people would stop thinking that indifference is working in our favor and I hope people start waking up and taking these daily tragedies as a cry for action, and not a reason to start getting numb.”

Patton, who is Jewish, has attended a Reform Jewish temple in Santa Rosa all her life. Every year, she commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day with her community.

She believes in the importance of studying atrocities to ensure forgotten history doesn’t lead to repeated acts. She applauded Germany’s approach to facing its own marred history in schools, culture and politics.

But Patton doesn’t see the United States facing its own atrocities so frankly, such as mass killings of Native Americans or enslavement of millions of African American people.

“Our country tends to be too proud to learn from that,” she said. But, “your opinions can change, your beliefs can change, and I think it’s important to do that through learning.”

To be sure, mass shootings have unfolded in other nations around the world. But those governments have been much quicker to enact legislation that curbed gun ownership: this includes the United Kingdom’s restrictions on handguns in response to a 1996 school shooting in which 16 students and their teacher were killed; 26 years later, that remains the deadliest mass shooting in British history.

Australia in 1996 and New Zealand in 2019 banned ownership and use of semiautomatic weapons in response to shooting where that type of weapon was used.

Since the Robb Elementary shooting, politicians and school leaders have turned their attention to advocating for a familiar raft of various potential solutions, ranging from bolstered mental health crisis services to gun legislation to beefed-up security at schools.

Patton says the lockdown drills and increased security at school feel like treating the symptoms rather than the actual disease.

“And in this case, the symptoms being treated aren’t very treatable,” she said. “Locking the door and turning lights off isn’t going to stop an AR-15. It’s just not.”

Amid the grief and fear stirred up by another mass shooting, Patton maintained her call to resist numbness and keep looking at the problem carefully.

“Continuing the conversation, hearing other people’s voices, listening to speakers, reading articles, I think these things are really important,” she said. “Learning from other people. We need to get better at that as a country.”

