Windsor holds holiday home decorating competition

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2021, 11:26PM

The town of Windsor is holding a home holiday decorating contest for those who think their outdoor lights and other bling is outstanding.

It’s free to enter: Just email your name and address to Parks and Recreation Supervisor Erin Stroud at estroud@townofwindsor.com by Thursday.

Homes entered in the contest will be judged Dec. 14-16 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This is Windsor’s second annual contest and is part of a raft of holiday activities being sponsored by the town.

Staff Writer Kathleen Coates

