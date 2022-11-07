Windsor honors its military hometown heroes

Military families and friends convened on Sunday in Windsor to honor eight hometown heroes who are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.

The eighth annual Hometown Heroes Military Banner Ceremony, held inside Windsor’s Huerta Gymnasium, recognized eight service members — Alexander Diener, Carlos Leonardo Guerrero, Aaron Hansen and Salvador Ledezma of the U.S. Marine Corps and Jack Adams, Brandon Cruz, Tyler Eggen and Katie Terra of the U.S. Air Force.

The ceremony also honored the late Stan Shusda, a charter member of the Windsor Hometown Heroes Military Banner Committee who orchestrated the inaugural banner ceremony, which was held on Nov. 3, 2013.

A U.S. Navy veteran and community volunteer, Shusda was recognized for his significant involvement with the veterans community and those who know him said he donated his own money to pay for the first banners.

He died July 27 after a long illness, according to Windsor officials.

“Every year, I feel more and more like these old gymnasium walls hold sacred space for us for a little while and I feel so grateful to be a part of that,” Jeannie Mitchell, a Windsor Hometown Heroes Military Banner Committee member, said before introducing the honorees and their families.

A trio sang “God Bless America” to initiate Sunday’s ceremony, which was accentuated by banners embossed with photos of each of the honorees that were hung on lamp posts outside.

Families of those honored walked a red carpet to enter the ceremony as a reverent silence filled the small gymnasium room.

Mitchell announced each honoree upon their entrance. As she described their backgrounds, each person’s family members proudly stood up from their chairs.

Ana Hansen, mother of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Aaron Hansen, 20, stood outside with her husband along with other families gathered before the ceremony.

Away for over two years, the younger Hansen, who works in the security forces, is stationed at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in St. Marys, Georgia, according to his family.

“It’s an honor to be here,” said Ana Hansen, who added that she speaks with her son weekly. “He enjoys it, so we support him.”

Denisse Ledezma, mother of U.S. Marine Cpl. Salvador Ledezma, 21, expressed her concerns, as well as her respect for her son’s pursuits in life.

“I wasn’t happy when he joined the military … I was scared, of course,” she said. “He loves the experience he’s having and feels proud to be a Marine.”

Ledezma, who graduated from Windsor High School in 2020, is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, where he serves as a radio operator. He is preparing for his first deployment.

He expects to be deployed to Asia soon, his mother said.

Upon finishing his military service, he plans to pursue education in physical fitness and possibly opening his own gym someday.

“We’re so incredibly proud of him,” his mom said.

