If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

The Town of Windsor is holding a special meeting Wednesday evening to decide whether it should demand that its mayor, Dominic Foppoli, resign after six women have publicly accused him of sexual assault.

The meeting comes less than a week after the San Francisco Chronicle published detailed accounts of four women who said Foppoli sexually assaulted them between 2003 and 2019. Two women leveled additional sexual assault allegations against Foppoli in the aftermath of the story, among them Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who said she believes Foppoli slipped her drugs to facilitate sex without her consent in February and August of 2020.

In a statement emailed to The Press Democrat on Saturday, Foppoli, 38, denied all of the accusations.

8:25 p.m.

Amanda Mauer echoed calls for Foppoli’s resignation, asking that he not force the town through a recall process.

“You are just going to drag us through the drama for no reason,” she said.

Mauer additionally criticized Foppoli for the statement he released on Saturday, in which he denied the sexual assault allegations against him and accused Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus of coercing him into a “sexual situation.”

“For that to be your response, you absolutely disgust me,” Mauer said.

8:14 p.m.

A commenter says to the broader council, “All of you are complicit,” and to Foppoli: You will listen to all of us give you a tongue-lashing because that may be all you’re going to get,” after citing statistics about the low rates of successful prosecutions after allegations of sexual assault.

7:58 p.m.

A woman who did not share her name, but identified herself as a survivor of sexual assault, called on Foppoli to resign.

The statement Foppoli released on Saturday, in which he denied the sexual assault allegations against him “make every survivor in this county relive the horrible things that have happened to us,” the woman said.

“You should make this easier for the rest of the victims in Sonoma County,” the woman said. “Please step down.”

7:38 p.m.

Jerry Threet, Sonoma County’s former law enforcement watchdog and the current chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, said he was concerned that authorities did not immediately launch an investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Foppoli that were brought to Windsor officials in 2017 and 2020.

That inaction was a part of a larger problem with sexual assault investigations within the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which he documented in his time as the county’s law enforcement watchdog, he said.

Threet additionally claimed Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick and Foppoli are friends, therefore making his office unfit for investigating the sexual assault allegations leveled against Foppoli.

7:25 p.m.

A public speaker who identified themselves as Carson Davis, a 10-year resident of Windsor, accused Foppoli of inappropriately touching.

“I have had my butt grabbed by (Foppoli) and have some of the things people are referring to,” Davis said. “And we just should have taken it more seriously.”

Davis said they have worked as a caterer and was a short-term member of the Active 20-30 club, were Foppoli was also a member. Davis added that they have reached out to reporters and have forwarded their statement to prosecutors.

7:10 p.m.

Vice Mayor Sam Salmon made a motion to demand Foppoli to resign, which was seconded by councilwoman Debora Fudge. The council will listen to public comment before casting a vote.

7:00 p.m.

Councilwoman Debora Fudge called on Foppoli to resign Wednesday evening, repeating an earlier demand for Foppoli to step down from the mayor’s post released in light of the sexual assault allegations.

”I will look to you Dominic and say, that if you love Windsor as much as you said you always have, then you have to resign tonight so we can move on and start that healing process,” Fudge said.

6:55 p.m.

Because there is currently a vacancy on the Town Council and Councilwoman Esther Lemus is not participating in the meeting, only two council members besides the mayor are taking part.

6:53 p.m.

The woman who wrote a 2017 letter to Windsor town officials accusing Foppoli of trying to remove guests’ bathing suits and underwear in a hot tub at his winery told city officials she did not want her letter forwarded to law enforcement at the time, Windsor town manager Ken MacNab said.

“We do understand that the 2017 email was never forwarded to the police department in accordance to the author’s wishes,” MacNab said.

The letter eventually made it to authorities at the Windsor Police Department three years later, after a second email forwarded to city officials in 2020 accused Foppoli of rape, Windsor Police Chief Ruben Martinez said.

His review of the 2017 letter was that it did not detail any specific crime. The second email did not spark an investigation because the author indicated they had only “heard” that Foppoli committed rape, Martinez said.

“We would have reached out to her or any potential victims to start an investigation … but all we had was hearsay,” Martinez said.

6:21 p.m.

Foppoli maintained his innocence during a special meeting he presided over Wednesday afternoon, asking residents to wait on authorities’ investigation into the sexual assault allegations made against him before asking him to step down.

“I have my head held high because I know deep in my heart that I have done nothing criminally wrong and will eventually be cleared,” Foppoli said during the virtual meeting, his first public appearance since the Chronicle story was published last week.

Lemus in a statement read by town manager Ken MacNab, recused herself from the meeting, citing a conflict of interest.

“This is very personal and traumatic for me, thus I will not be in attendance this evening,” Lemus, who has accused Foppoli of sexual assault, said in the statement.

