Windsor leaders to consider pilot electric scooters plan

The Windsor Town Council is set to consider approving a pilot program allowing motorized scooters to be staged for use around town.

The one-year agreement, set to be discussed at Wednesday night’s council meeting and recommended for approval by interim Town Manager Mark Linder, would allow Bird electric scooters to operate starting in late spring and end before winter sets in, when they would be put into storage, according to the staff report.

“Bird is a last-mile, stand-up electric vehicle-sharing company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities,” according to the report.

Once the Santa Monica-based company contracts with a local business to manage the scooters day to day, “they want to start as soon as possible,” said John Jaeger, the town’s deputy director of engineering.

The program will cost the town nothing.

Windsor town staff has worked with Bird representatives to prevent some of the problems with scooters that have persisted in some towns in the past. The new company was criticized in 2018 when they began leaving “nests” of the scooters around without seeking permission from government officials. There have also been complaints about scooters being left in front of doorways, in driveways and on wheelchair ramps.

All those kinds of issues have been addressed in the agreement after the Bird Scooter program was presented to the Town’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee in July. according to the report.

The Bird company’s local partner would manage the scooters and other equipment and re-position the scooters as needed. All scooters have GPS tracking. Scooter users pay $1 a mile through then use of an app.

Driving at the recommended 15 mph, it would take about 4 minutes and cost $4, Jaeger said. Riders are required to take a photo of their scooter and its location and send it to the vendor on their phones at the end of their ride. Drivers are prohibited from riding on sidewalks, and could be ticketed if they do. Local police would handle situations where a scooter driver is involved in an accident.

The scooters will be placed where they might prove to be useful and popular. Jaeger said the town has recommended that Bird Scooters work with local hotels, for example, making them available to tourists. Other suggestions include spots where the town already has provided bike stands and the Town Green park.

“The downtown train station, when it arrives, will be a popular destination for the last-mile concept,” Jaeger said.

At the end of the day the vendor “collects the scooters and puts them back into nests where they would be most likely used for a ride,” he said.

Access to golf course cart paths, dirt trails and businesses will be prohibited.

