More than 50 people, many dressed in historical garb, came together Sept. 24 at Windsor Presbyterian Church for a living history benefit breakfast to help repair the 125-year-old building.

The free breakfast raised $750 through donations for the Windsor church’s preservation fund, which was launched last month in the hopes of raising $150,000 to repair the building’s roof and help maintain the grounds at 251 Windsor River Road.

Built in 1898, the historic church still has some of its original roof, which needs to be replaced, according to the church’s pastor, Rev. Mary Beene.

At the breakfast, church members dressed in outfits ranging from Civil War uniforms and 19th-century farmer attire to 1920s dresses. Beene attended the event dressed as 1930s Windsor Methodist Church pastor J. Marguerite Cole, who preached at the church in the days before women were officially ordained.

“She must have been extraordinary,” Beene said.

The breakfast was provided by the church through funds from Thrivent Charitable, a national organization that gives small grants to fundraising projects. The Windsor Kiwanis Club also donated ham and butter to the breakfast.

In addition to the spread of ham, pancakes, eggs and more, guests enjoyed folk music and hymns performed by church members Peaches Davenport and Lonnie Hardage. Informational displays also led guests on a trip through the history of the yellow building that has housed Windsor Presbyterian Church for the last seven years.

"When we started to explore the history of the church it became clear to us that this building has been a part of the community for more than 125 years and has been a main community center for Windsor,“ Beene said. ”This isn't just a church for Windsor Presbyterian Church, it’s a historical space for the entire community.“

For more information on the Old Yellow Church Preservation Fund, go to windsorpresby.org.