Subscribe

Windsor looking for vector control board applicants

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2022, 7:00PM

The town of Windsor is seeking applicants to fill an appointment to the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Trustees.

The filing deadline is Feb. 17 by 6 p.m.

The appointment is for a two-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2024. The appointee would act as a representative of the town.

The board organizes and carries out mosquito and vector control programs for the district. Members are assigned to committees on environmental and sustainability issues. Board of Trustees meetings are typically held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, via Zoom until further notice.

Interested residents may request an application from Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werb at 707-838-5315 or by email at iwerby@townofwindsor.com. Applications can also be found on the town website at: https://townofwindsor.com/76/Committee-or-Commission-Application-Form.

Completed applications must be returned to the town clerk at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA 95492.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette