Windsor looking for vector control board applicants

The town of Windsor is seeking applicants to fill an appointment to the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Trustees.

The filing deadline is Feb. 17 by 6 p.m.

The appointment is for a two-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2024. The appointee would act as a representative of the town.

The board organizes and carries out mosquito and vector control programs for the district. Members are assigned to committees on environmental and sustainability issues. Board of Trustees meetings are typically held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, via Zoom until further notice.

Interested residents may request an application from Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werb at 707-838-5315 or by email at iwerby@townofwindsor.com. Applications can also be found on the town website at: https://townofwindsor.com/76/Committee-or-Commission-Application-Form.

Completed applications must be returned to the town clerk at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA 95492.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.