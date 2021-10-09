Windsor looks at stricter guidelines for downtown parklets

Businesses with parklets approved by the town of Windsor under a temporary permit program will get to keep them until at least Dec. 1, 2022, but they will have to adhere to some stricter design and other guidelines.

The Town Council received a report from Economic Development Manager Tim Ricard at Wednesday’s meeting, and all four members endorsed extending the Outdoor Dining and Commerce Program first approved in June 2020, aimed at helping businesses survive adverse economic effects of the pandemic.

“When these opened, speed was of the essence,” he told the council. “We are recommending putting some additional guidelines in place.”

The staff will return in November with a final updated ordinance for a formal council vote.

The guidelines as presented include:

*Using a coordinated palette for colors, materials and plants

*Simple wood or metal outdoor patio furniture

*Low-maintenance, drought-tolerant plants that don’t encroach into required clear spaces

“Complying with these updated guidelines may require businesses to make additional investments in their parklet spaces; however, they will ensure that the parklets continue to provide safe and enjoyable outdoor dining experiences for the community and add to the attractiveness of Windsor,” Ricard told the council.

The town will also clarify guidelines under the Americans with Disabilities Act and enforcement for equal-access seating and require that only three parking spaces be used because of downtown parking concerns under the updated program.

The businesses will be asked to “maintain optimum aesthetics” and have well-designed signage.

On the list of prohibited design features are pop-up tents and awnings, faux lawn products, plastic or vinyl fences or furniture, and outward-facing advertising.

“The parklets are a highly visible part of our town,” Ricard said. They’re “very popular” because many restaurant patrons feel safer outside with the highly contagious delta variant continuing to circulate, he added.

“I’m very supportive of extending this program for a year,” said Councilwoman Esther Lemus. “A lot of business are still hanging by a thread. A lot of them have made big investments (in the parklets); I’m thinking of Sweet T’s and those big tents they bought.”

Mayor Sam Salmon pointed out that tables outside “were a kind of economic necessity” at the start. “I’m very hopeful that the restaurants will be back to inside dining come December (2022). It will no longer be a necessity. I will be looking at that.”

When queried, Ricard assured Salmon that all affected businesses were notified about the proposed changes, and will be kept in the loop.

He said he visited restaurants with outdoor tables downtown Wednesday evening “and the majority of customers were outside on the parklets enjoying the night air.”

Olga Fernandez with the Guerrero Fernandez Winery on Bell Road asked through Zoom if her business would be subject to the updated guidelines.

“I’m in an industrial area. Would we have to follow the same standards?” she asked.

The guidelines are only meant for public parking spaces in Windsor’s downtown, Ricard said, adding that parklets on private property “have a different aesthetic.”

According to the report, many Sonoma County cities have already extended their temporary parklet programs through next spring or later. If the ordinance extension is approved, business owners would have until Feb. 1 to get their parklets in compliance. Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza said she’d favor extending the ordinance to Dec. 31, 2022.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.