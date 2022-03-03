Windsor magic-seeker isn’t hiding in the broom closet, encourages others to explore witchcraft

The invitation is clear, but the question had to be asked, “so you want to party with the big witches?” It’s the first email potential group members receive in their inbox from the Russian River Black Hat Society.

The little-known group’s founder and president is Autumn Gillette, known as Autumn Mist, within the organization. With a high council of three and a membership totaling around 65, they tout being, “the place where witches come to play.”

According to her bio on their website, Gillette is “a priestess, a witch, a mother, a lover, a beyond optimistic sage, nature addict, magic seeker, bookworm, and so much more.” She lives in Windsor.

Secretary Christina Kellogg is “married with a nine-month-old kitten,” and April Hughes who has been “chasing magic since childhood,” is the treasurer.

The three women are their own potion of energy and surprise, finding magic in the mundane and “taking back” the power women have always held both in nature and in the home. All three women evoke nature, power and magic.

An intentional practice

Gillette became interested in becoming a witch about 14 years ago when a friend of hers said she was a witch. Her first reaction was, “what the hell are you talking about?” But, she also gave credence to her friend, Jessica, who after surviving leukemia found herself with an intuitive second sight.

Then, 12 years ago, Gillette, now 42, decided to become a witch in intent and practice.

Her practice includes conscious intentions, utilizing elements, herbs and colors, and yes ... spells are included.

Gillette loves religion and history, and has studied religion for much of her life. She finds similarities among religions and said some witches are Christians or practice other religions, as well as being a witch. This varies widely among the group’s members.

While she has yet to encounter naysayers within her group, she knows they are out there in the world. One of the reasons she believes she doesn’t get a lot of pushback is because she doesn’t try to hide being a witch. She does mention that her partner calls her organization, “goat worshippers,” just to be cheeky.

Gillette is a trained new moon facilitator and is trained to lead full moon and rent tent events, when women get together to celebrate their menstrual periods. She’s worked to create a normal conversation in her family and the broader community of normalizing the way we speak of women having periods. With that training, she finds her heart moved to women’s circles. In 2016, she was living in Cloverdale and looking for a group and found a Black Hat Society in Sacramento. The woman suggested that Gillette begin a group in Sonoma County. In 2020, she took the leap and started a local entity.

'Owning your power’

There is a more widely known National Black Hat Society that, according to their website, “is here to support and celebrate our globally diverse community. No matter if your beliefs are Polytheist, Atheist, somewhere in between or have none at all, we are here to preserve and maintain the dignity and honor of being a Practitioner of your Path, whatever that means to you.”

Their intent is also to preserve ancient knowledge and the practices of ancestors in an inclusive manner.

Gillette read the Sacramento bylaws to learn how to create and structure her own group. Russian River Black Hat Society bylaws are available upon request and the group’s mission is included when people sign up for the organization’s newsletter. The society is a private, membership-based organization that’s working on nonprofit gaining status as a California religious corporation.

The first step to becoming a member of the group, is to contact them through their website. The next is to fill out a membership form that is provided upon request, and while the group is inclusive and offers a place of safety for a wide range of practices of what’s often considered the occult arts, they also reserve the right, “to refuse or deny membership, without discrimination, as we see fit.”

One of their first questions is “Are you out of the broom closet?” It means exactly that. Is the potential new member open to the people around them knowing they are witches. The question is asked for privacy purposes related to in social media posts.

“You shouldn’t have to hide who you really are,” Gillette said. “It’s a shame not to be yourself. We’re here for the community. Witchcraft is about owning your own power and being at one with nature. That sometimes translates into spells and tangible things, like herbs and candles.

Gillette, who is a paralegal by day, said the group meets monthly via Zoom or in person at the Windsor Grange Hall on Starr Road. Their next members-only event is slated for March 20.