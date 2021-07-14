Subscribe

Windsor man arrested on drug and gun charges

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 13, 2021, 6:25PM
A Windsor man was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons charges Saturday after Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant related to suspected methamphetamine sales.

Miguel Valadez, who is suspected of possessing, selling and transporting drugs, as well as illegally possessing a firearm, was booked in jail on Sunday and released Monday after he paid the $30,000 bail, said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood. Valadez, a felon, is forbidden from owning firearms.

A K-9 deputy pulled Valadez, the subject of a warrant, over on Highway 101 in Petaluma, and found about 16 pounds of meth and 20 grams of cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives discovered more meth, cocaine, scales, packaging and a firearm when they searched Valadez’s home in Windsor.

