Windsor man dies in motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old Windsor man was killed in a solo traffic collision on Wednesday when his motorcycle ran off the road for unknown reasons and collided with a mailbox and street sign, the CHP said.

Andrew Kohlmann, who was riding with a friend who was up ahead, was pronounced dead after medical personnel arrived.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on Dry Creek Road, north of Dutcher Creek Road, Santa Rosa CHP Public Information Officer David de Rutte said. The CHP, the Cloverdale Fire Department and Bell’s Ambulance responded.

“The friend was ahead and unfortunately didn’t realize at first there was no one riding behind him,” de Rutte said. ”The friend had to make a U-turn and go back to find his buddy.“

The CHP’s preliminary investigation indicates Kohlmann was riding his Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Dry Creek Road at the time of the crash.

The CHP is asking witnesses to the collision or the events leading up to it to call the CHP at 707-588-1400.

