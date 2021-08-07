Windsor man found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery at high school sports banquet

A Windsor man was found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 Thursday following a nearly monthlong trial.

The charges against William Boyle, 52, resulted from an incident at the end-of-the-season basketball banquet for the Windsor High School basketball team. During the banquet, Boyle repeatedly touched the buttocks and thigh of a minor victim “against her will for the purpose of sexual gratification,” according to a news release issued by Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

The victim reported the unwanted touching to authorities shortly after the banquet, which prompted an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, other victims told investigators that they had been victimized in the same way by Boyle.

The prior acts couldn’t be charged criminally because the statue of limitations had run out, but they were allowed to describe the incidents in court, according to the news release.

Boyle’s sentencing is set for Oct. 15 at the Sonoma County Courthouse. He could be sentenced to a year in county jail.

“The victim showed strength in reporting to law enforcement and in testifying,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. Because of actions by her and the other victims, this offender has been held accountable and will be required to register as a sex offender for many years.“

The presiding judge was Paul Lozada.

